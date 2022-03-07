Having worked as an illustrator all his life, British artist Charlie Mackesy published his first picture book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse at the age of 57. Upon release, the book has spent over 100 weeks on The Sunday Times Bestsellers List Top 10 and sold 4.5 million copies worldwide.
As the book title suggests, it is a story about a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse. The book doesn’t have a clear storyline or a traditional story arc. What it has is a boy asking his animal friends questions. The conversations are written in plain language, but each sentence can be understood as a wise and inspirational quote.
The four characters that Mackesy created emody different aspects of the author’s own character, but readers can also see themselves in the characters. At different times in our lives, we could be the scared little boy, the candid mole, the philosophical old horse or the fox who has been hurt and has withdrawn from life.
Photo: screen grab from Charlie Mackesy’s Facebook page 照片：麥克斯的臉書
To face an intimidating and beautiful world, we need to find the courage to face our frailties and the power to be kind to ourselves. The traditional Chinese character edition of the book was released on Jan. 26.
(Translated by Rita Wang)
英國畫家查理麥克斯畫了一輩子插畫，五十七歲出版第一本繪本《男孩、鼴鼠、狐狸與馬》，上市後即登上《週日泰晤士報》暢銷榜前十名超過一百週，全球狂銷四百五十萬冊。
如同書名所示，《男孩、鼴鼠、狐狸與馬》講的是一個男孩和一隻鼴鼠、一隻狐狸、一匹馬的故事。然而故事本身沒有明確的劇情主線，沒有起承轉合，只有男孩不斷提問，與動物朋友對話，問與答都是簡單的白話文，卻金句連發。
麥克斯創造的四個角色都是他自己的化身，也是我們每一個人的化身。我們有時是怯弱的孩子，有時是坦率自在的鼴鼠，有時是充滿哲思的老馬，有時是受了傷害只想躲起來的狐狸。
面對有點可怕但也很美麗的世界，我們必須找到面對脆弱的勇氣，找到善待自己的力量。此書繁體中文版已於今年一月二十六日暖新上市！
(中央社)
Tensions in eastern Ukraine and heightened Western fears of a Russian invasion should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or US-Russia cooperation in space, the former head of the National Space Council told The Associated Press. That was before Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday last week, however. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under US President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said the space
A man surnamed Fang has been charged with concocting several nicknames to sell consumer electronics goods on social networking platforms concerned with second-hand items such as cellphones and game consoles. After one of his victims remitted payment for a graphics card, the buyer actually received a bunch of bananas, while someone else bought a Sony Playstation 5 game console but instead received tubes of toothpaste. The Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) set up a task force, which traveled to Yilan County to search premises rented by Fang. Fang vehemently denied any involvement, but his denial was contradicted
A: Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? I’ve only heard of the Hubble Space Telescope. B: Give me a break! Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble. A: Where in space do the telescopes operate? B: Hubble orbits the Earth, whereas Webb orbits the so-called “Lagrange point.” A: 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？我只聽過哈伯望遠鏡。 B: 拜託，韋伯比哈伯靈敏百倍耶，是全世界最強的望遠鏡。 A: 那他們在哪裡運轉啊？ B: 哈伯會繞行地球軌道，韋伯則繞行太空中所謂的「拉格朗日點」。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (3/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（三） A: After three decades of planning and development, the James Webb telescope was finally launched into space on Christmas Day last year. B: How come it was able to send photographs back to Earth so quickly? Don’t they have to calibrate its lenses first? A: Actually, the lenses are still being calibrated. The process is expected to take a few more months. B: Wow, I’m on tenterhooks. A: 韋伯望遠鏡的計劃歷時三十年，才終於在去年耶誕節成功升空。 B: 它才剛升空怎麼這麼快就回傳照片啦？不是要先校準鏡片嗎？ A: 韋伯還在校準鏡片啊，預計要花好幾個月呢。 B: 真是令人期待。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.