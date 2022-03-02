After his hit “Red Scarf” was voted No. 1 on Hit FM’s Top 100 Songs of 2021 in January, singer William Wei’s all-English album “I’m More Sober When I’m Drunk” was also named one of the Top 10 Albums of 2021 by the radio’s DJs last month.
“Red Scarf” is the theme song of blockbuster film “Till We Meet Again.” The song is so popular that fans across Asia have turned it into Japanese, Korean and other language versions. Meanwhile, Wei’s first, entirely self-written English album, has also received good reviews. He was an English major at National Taiwan University, and both of his parents are professors of English.
First appearing on the scene in 2007, the Golden Melody Award-winning singer surprised everyone last year by competing at the “Voice of China” song contest. When asked why he chose to join the contest, Wei said that his songs were his babies, and he simply wanted to show them off on a wonderful stage.
Photo courtesy of KHAM Inc. 照片︰寬宏藝術
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
歌手韋禮安雙喜臨門，繼人氣金曲《如果可以》於一月奪下Hit FM去年「年度百大單曲」冠軍，他的英語專輯《我醉清醒》於上月，又被該電台DJ們評選為「年度十大專輯」。
《如果可以》是去年熱門國片《月老》主題曲，這首歌因為太受歡迎，近日還被亞洲各國的粉絲翻唱成日文、韓文等多種版本。而韋禮安的英語創作專輯亦頗受好評，他本身畢業於台灣大學外語系，父母則都是英文教授。
韋禮安於二○○七年就已出道，然而這位金曲獎得主去年卻選擇在選秀節目《中國好聲音》參賽，令人十分意外。他自己則回應，他的音樂作品就像是他的孩子，他只是想讓自己的孩子在一個很棒的舞台上展示自己。
（台北時報張聖恩）
What’s your horoscope for this year? (5/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（五） A: How about Capricorn and Aquarius? B: Capricorns will have the opportunity to learn new things, while Aquarians must boost their self-confidence. A: Finally, how about my star sign: Pisces? B: Pisceans should have a good year financially, but must avoid impulsive spending, and make more friends to create the chance for love. A: 魔羯座、水瓶座呢？ B: 魔羯可把握學習機會，水瓶則要提升自信心。 A: 最後是我的星座︰雙魚座。 B: 雙魚財運不錯，但要避免衝動支出，多交新朋友就有戀愛的機會唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: The next star sign is Libra. B: Librans will have the opportunity to meet a capable helper, but while striving to fulfill their dreams, they should take care not to tire themselves out. A: How about Scorpio and Sagittarius? B: If you are a Scorpio you will have luck in love, and a Sagittarian should avoid financial dealings with friends. A: 接下來是天秤座。 B: 天秤能遇到得力助手，但為理想打拼時，也該注意避免過勞。 A: 天蠍座、射手座呢？ B: 天蠍戀愛運強，射手則要避免和朋友有金錢上的往來。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Hosted by the duo Ken and Kylie, Bailingguo News is a bilingual international news podcast that ranked as the second most popular podcast in Taiwan last year. To achieve the long-term goal of letting Taiwan be heard by the international community, Bailingguo News has created the English-language show “Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored.” Combining talk show with hilarious parodies that satirize world political events, the sketch-comedy show has four episodes in store. The cast includes singer Kimberley Chen, Youtuber David Huang, comedian Kurt Hsiao, DJ Marc Orange and Internet celebrity Holger Chen. Finding the cast was no easy business: not only