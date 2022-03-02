Singer William Wei tops both song & album charts 歌手韋禮安 稱霸年度單曲 及專輯榜

After his hit “Red Scarf” was voted No. 1 on Hit FM’s Top 100 Songs of 2021 in January, singer William Wei’s all-English album “I’m More Sober When I’m Drunk” was also named one of the Top 10 Albums of 2021 by the radio’s DJs last month.

“Red Scarf” is the theme song of blockbuster film “Till We Meet Again.” The song is so popular that fans across Asia have turned it into Japanese, Korean and other language versions. Meanwhile, Wei’s first, entirely self-written English album, has also received good reviews. He was an English major at National Taiwan University, and both of his parents are professors of English.

First appearing on the scene in 2007, the Golden Melody Award-winning singer surprised everyone last year by competing at the “Voice of China” song contest. When asked why he chose to join the contest, Wei said that his songs were his babies, and he simply wanted to show them off on a wonderful stage.

Singer William Wei performs in Taipei on Jan. 3. 歌手韋禮安於一月三日在台北市演唱。 Photo courtesy of KHAM Inc. 照片︰寬宏藝術

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

歌手韋禮安雙喜臨門，繼人氣金曲《如果可以》於一月奪下Hit FM去年「年度百大單曲」冠軍，他的英語專輯《我醉清醒》於上月，又被該電台DJ們評選為「年度十大專輯」。

《如果可以》是去年熱門國片《月老》主題曲，這首歌因為太受歡迎，近日還被亞洲各國的粉絲翻唱成日文、韓文等多種版本。而韋禮安的英語創作專輯亦頗受好評，他本身畢業於台灣大學外語系，父母則都是英文教授。

韋禮安於二○○七年就已出道，然而這位金曲獎得主去年卻選擇在選秀節目《中國好聲音》參賽，令人十分意外。他自己則回應，他的音樂作品就像是他的孩子，他只是想讓自己的孩子在一個很棒的舞台上展示自己。

（台北時報張聖恩）