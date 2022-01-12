Fans worldwide lost their TV sweetheart on Dec. 31, as legendary actress Betty White died at the age of 99 — just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday next Monday. White began her career in the late 1930s, and with a glorious run spanning over eight decades, held the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female.
White gained international fame for her role as “Rose” on “The Golden Girls,” a hit US sitcom aired between 1985 and 1992, and also won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmys in 2015. “My 100th birthday. . . I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” she twitted excitedly just three days before she died.
“The Golden Girls” was about four older women sharing a home in Miami. In addition to White, the show featured Bea Arthur as “Dorothy,” Rue McClanahan as “Blanche” and Estelle Getty as “Sophia.” All four actresses have now passed away.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
全球影迷近日痛失電視老甜心！傳奇美國女星貝蒂懷特十二月三十一日過世，享年九十九歲——距離她下週一的百歲生日只差十七天。懷特在一九三○年代末期出道，精彩的演藝生涯橫跨八十多年，更是《金氏世界紀錄》最長電視生涯女性保持人。
懷特因飾演熱門情境喜劇《黃金女郎》裡的「羅絲」聲名大噪，該劇在一九八五年至一九九二年播出，她還曾在二○一五年，獲頒艾美獎終身成就獎之殊榮。她在死前三天興奮地發推特說：「我的百歲生日…真不敢相信就要到了，而且《時人》雜誌要與我一起慶祝！」
而《黃金女郎》這部影集，則是關於四位年長女性在邁阿密同居的趣事。除了懷特以外，還包括碧雅阿瑟飾演「桃樂絲」、露麥克連納罕飾演「白蘭琪」、艾絲特蓋提飾演「蘇菲亞」，可惜四位女主角均已相繼離世。
（台北時報張聖恩)
A Kaohsiung woman in her 70s, surnamed Huang, had an encounter with fraudsters who pretended to be her daughter in order to swindle her out of NT$100,000, but failed in the attempt. Not to be discouraged, the fraudsters still tried to launder money through Huang’s account, which would turn her into an accomplice, but luckily the police and the bank blocked the scam both times and prevented the fraud gang from tricking Huang again. According to the police investigation, 73-year-old Mrs Huang is a housewife who lives alone. She lost contact with her daughter more than five years after the daughter
A: Wow, I like your new shirt. B: This? It’s old. It’s a hand-me-down from my older brother. A: I didn’t think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well. B: Thanks. I’ll see if he has any other clothes he doesn’t wear anymore. A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。 B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！ A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。 B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil. The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young. So
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (1/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？(一) A: Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected. A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer. B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn’t seem to be the type. A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。 A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。 B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.