‘Golden Girl’ Betty White dies before her 100th birthday 《黃金女郎》主角貝蒂懷特 近百歲過世

Fans worldwide lost their TV sweetheart on Dec. 31, as legendary actress Betty White died at the age of 99 — just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday next Monday. White began her career in the late 1930s, and with a glorious run spanning over eight decades, held the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female.

White gained international fame for her role as “Rose” on “The Golden Girls,” a hit US sitcom aired between 1985 and 1992, and also won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmys in 2015. “My 100th birthday. . . I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” she twitted excitedly just three days before she died.

“The Golden Girls” was about four older women sharing a home in Miami. In addition to White, the show featured Bea Arthur as “Dorothy,” Rue McClanahan as “Blanche” and Estelle Getty as “Sophia.” All four actresses have now passed away.

Three of “The Golden Girls,” with Betty White, from left, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur. 《黃金女郎》主角：貝蒂懷特（左起〉、露麥克連納罕、碧雅阿瑟。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

全球影迷近日痛失電視老甜心！傳奇美國女星貝蒂懷特十二月三十一日過世，享年九十九歲——距離她下週一的百歲生日只差十七天。懷特在一九三○年代末期出道，精彩的演藝生涯橫跨八十多年，更是《金氏世界紀錄》最長電視生涯女性保持人。

懷特因飾演熱門情境喜劇《黃金女郎》裡的「羅絲」聲名大噪，該劇在一九八五年至一九九二年播出，她還曾在二○一五年，獲頒艾美獎終身成就獎之殊榮。她在死前三天興奮地發推特說：「我的百歲生日…真不敢相信就要到了，而且《時人》雜誌要與我一起慶祝！」

而《黃金女郎》這部影集，則是關於四位年長女性在邁阿密同居的趣事。除了懷特以外，還包括碧雅阿瑟飾演「桃樂絲」、露麥克連納罕飾演「白蘭琪」、艾絲特蓋提飾演「蘇菲亞」，可惜四位女主角均已相繼離世。

（台北時報張聖恩)