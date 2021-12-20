Eslite’s 2021 report: Taylor Lee still holds title, top two bestsellers go to finance 誠品年度作家不朽連三年居首 財經奪暢銷書前兩名

Taiwanese bookstore Eslite published its 2021 annual reading report on Dec. 7. Famous for her sweet and elegant style, Mandarin-language writer Taylor Lee has again secured top place among the “10 best Mandarin-language writers in 2021.” Taiwan’s top two bestsellers go to finance books, namely The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness and Thinking in Grayscale.

The other finalists for “10 best Mandarin-language writers in 2021” include Middle, Ayri Chang and Amanda Zhang. All three have been on the list for three consecutive years, showing their unwavering popularity.

Eslite says that people’s way of thinking has changed in the face of the pandemic. Finance books became the bestsellers of the year, and getting rich both materially and mentally have become the collective wish of Taiwanese readers.

Eslite published its 2021 annual reading report on Dec.7. 誠品十二月七日發布「二○二一誠品年度閱讀報告」。 Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報

In this pandemic-stricken year, Eslite has found no decline in people’s reading enthusiasm, and an increase in book-buying. The influence of digital media like podcasts and YouTube should not be underestimated. In addition to self-made videos and livestreams on book promotions, short clips on Tiktok also became an important book-buying reference for young readers.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

誠品於七日發布「二○二一誠品年度閱讀報告」，擅長書寫溫柔文字的作家「不朽」連續三年蟬聯台灣「年度十大華文文學作家」第一名；台灣暢銷書排名前兩名「致富心態」、「灰階思考」都是財經書。

除「不朽」蟬聯誠品今年度十大華文文學作家，Middle、張西、張曼娟也都連續三年入選年度十大作家，魅力不減。

誠品表示，在疫情下，大家的思考模式產生變化，財經書成為年度暢銷書的大熱門，財富自足與心靈富足成全台讀者的想望。

誠品觀察在疫情動盪的這一年，閱讀能量不減、購書動能提升，podcast、YouTube 等數位媒介的魅力不容忽視，除了自製影音、直播推廣好書，短影片類型的TikTok也成為年輕讀者購書的重要參考。

(中央社)