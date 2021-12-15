Italian musician Davide Biale, known by his online alias “Davie504,” became the first YouTuber in Taiwan whose channel crossed the benchmark of 10 million subscribers, on Dec. 6. The 27-year-old YouTuber is known for playing the bass guitar online. Since his videos are in English, he can attract more fans from across the world.
Other top channels with most subscribers in Taiwan include: Jay Lee Painting (4.72 million subscribers), Vidol TV (3.9 million subscribers) and This Group of People (3.44 million subscribers). Surprisingly, YouTuber Xiaoyu’s channel is still followed by as many as 1.39 million users, despite his scandal of creating and selling “deepfake” porn videos featuring over 100 politicians and celebrities.
Early this month, YouTube named “Pui Pui Molcar” as the most-viewed video on the online video platform in Taiwan this year. The show is a Japanese stop-motion mini anime series featuring several guinea pig-shaped cars, known as “Molcars.”
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報李容萍
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
來自義大利的音樂家大衛比亞雷以網路代號「Davie504」而走紅，他的YouTube頻道十二月六日跨過千萬訂閱戶大關，使他成為全台首位破千萬的YouTuber，這位二十七歲的網紅在網路上以彈奏貝斯吉他而聞名，該頻道上的影片全都是英文的，也因此讓他能吸引全球的粉絲。
在台灣，訂閱人數最多的YouTube頻道還包括︰Jay Lee Painting（四百七十二萬）、Vidol TV（三百九十萬）、這群人（三百四十四萬）。令人意外的是，網紅小玉使用「深偽」技術製作並販賣色情影片，導致上百位政治人物及社會名流受害，但醜聞爆發後，其頻道目前仍有高達一百三十九萬訂閱人數。
本月初，YouTube亦公布《天竺鼠車車》為今年台灣最熱門影片。該日本定格迷你動畫，是關於一些天竺鼠造型的汽車所發生的故事。
（台北時報張聖恩）
A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet? B: No, I can’t seem to move it. It’s stuck fast. It doesn’t matter how much I twist it, there’s absolutely no give. I give in. A: Give me a go. I think I’ve got a stronger grip than you. B: I’m not sure you do, but here, you’re welcome. Give it your best shot. A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？ B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。 A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。 B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Many people have noticed that the motorcycle and slow vehicle stop zones on roads have recently taken on a very different appearance. They used to only have a motorcyclist symbol painted on them, but recently there are both motorcyclist and bicyclist symbols. The most special thing about them is that the bicyclist symbol is clearly wearing a cycle helmet. This has inspired many road users to say approvingly that even stop zones are teaching traffic safety lessons by reminding everyone that they should still obey traffic regulations and wear safety helmets when riding a bicycle. However, some people wonder why the
Give it your best shot (5/5) 你就好好試一下吧（五） A: Is that heater working? It doesn’t seem to be giving off much heat. B: Yes, it is, but you have to give it some time. It is on the low setting. A: Here, give me that remote controller. I’ll turn it up higher. I can’t wait that much longer, I’m freezing. B: I don’t like to put it on too high. It dries out the air and makes my skin itch. A: 暖氣機沒壞嗎？好像不太暖耶。 B: 它沒壞啦，不過要等一陣子才會暖。它的檔次是在弱風。 A: 遙控器拿來，我要把它調高一點。我凍僵了，不能再等下去了。 B: 我不想把暖氣開太強，不然空氣會變很乾，讓我皮膚發癢。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? (1/5) 你明天要不要去看電影？(一) A: Would you like to go see a movie tomorrow? B: I can’t. My cousin is coming over tomorrow, and I already promised that I would spend some time with her. A: You can bring her with us to the movie! My friend says that Scream is good. The trailer alone got my heart racing. B: That’s no good. My cousin isn’t old enough yet, so she can’t watch R-rated movies. And I’m scared of watching horror movies, anyway. A: 你明天要不要去看電影？ B: 不行耶，我表妹明天要來我家，我已經答應要陪她玩了。 A: 你可以帶她一起來看電影啊！我朋友說《驚聲尖叫》超好看的！我光是看預告就嚇得心臟快跳出來了。 B: 不行啦！我表妹年紀還太小，不能看限制級的片子。而且我也不敢看恐怖片。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues