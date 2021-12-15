‘Davie504’ & ‘Pui Pui Molcar’ most-viewed on YouTube 「Davie504」、「天竺鼠車車」 稱霸台灣YouTube榜

Italian musician Davide Biale, known by his online alias “Davie504,” became the first YouTuber in Taiwan whose channel crossed the benchmark of 10 million subscribers, on Dec. 6. The 27-year-old YouTuber is known for playing the bass guitar online. Since his videos are in English, he can attract more fans from across the world.

Other top channels with most subscribers in Taiwan include: Jay Lee Painting (4.72 million subscribers), Vidol TV (3.9 million subscribers) and This Group of People (3.44 million subscribers). Surprisingly, YouTuber Xiaoyu’s channel is still followed by as many as 1.39 million users, despite his scandal of creating and selling “deepfake” porn videos featuring over 100 politicians and celebrities.

Early this month, YouTube named “Pui Pui Molcar” as the most-viewed video on the online video platform in Taiwan this year. The show is a Japanese stop-motion mini anime series featuring several guinea pig-shaped cars, known as “Molcars.”

People have a photograph taken with a “Pui Pui Molcar” at a Halloween party in Taoyuan on Nov. 7. 遊客十一月七日參與桃園萬聖城活動，並和「天竺鼠車車」合照。 Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報李容萍

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

來自義大利的音樂家大衛比亞雷以網路代號「Davie504」而走紅，他的YouTube頻道十二月六日跨過千萬訂閱戶大關，使他成為全台首位破千萬的YouTuber，這位二十七歲的網紅在網路上以彈奏貝斯吉他而聞名，該頻道上的影片全都是英文的，也因此讓他能吸引全球的粉絲。

在台灣，訂閱人數最多的YouTube頻道還包括︰Jay Lee Painting（四百七十二萬）、Vidol TV（三百九十萬）、這群人（三百四十四萬）。令人意外的是，網紅小玉使用「深偽」技術製作並販賣色情影片，導致上百位政治人物及社會名流受害，但醜聞爆發後，其頻道目前仍有高達一百三十九萬訂閱人數。

本月初，YouTube亦公布《天竺鼠車車》為今年台灣最熱門影片。該日本定格迷你動畫，是關於一些天竺鼠造型的汽車所發生的故事。

（台北時報張聖恩）