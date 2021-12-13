A man from Darwin, Northern Territory of Australia, Neville Sharp, decided to attempt the Guinness World Records title for the loudest burp after years of practicing. His voluminous burp was registered at 112.4 db, a sound level comparable to that made by an aircraft taking off, making him the new world record holder.
Sharp was taught how to burp at the age of six. His wife, KP, insisted he attempt the record to show off his talent. With the encouragement and coaching of his wife, Sharp spent the previous five years honing his skill. His attempt was carried out at a studio to ensure an accurate decibel reading, and his mighty belch was registered at a massive 112.4 db, which is enough to cause damage to people’s hearing.
Sharp has broken British man Paul Hunn’s longstanding record of 109.9 decibels from 12 years ago. The loudest burp by a female is 107.0 db, and was achieved by Elisa Cagnoni at a beer festival in Italy in 2009.
Photo: Neville Sharp’s Twitter 照片：夏普的推特
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
來自澳洲北領地達爾文的男子夏普，經過多年練習後，日前挑戰金氏世界紀錄最大打嗝聲，一舉打出一一二‧四分貝超大嗝聲，相當於飛機起降音量，成功打破金氏世界紀錄。
夏普六歲時學會大聲打嗝，他的妻子KP認為夏普應該嘗試打破世界紀錄，展示他獨特的才能，在太太的鼓勵及訓練下，花了五年時間準備這一刻，為了確保能準確錄下音量，他特地在錄音室進行挑戰，最後打出有紀錄以來最響亮的飽嗝，打嗝聲高達一一二‧四分貝，足以讓人聽力受損。
Photo: Neville Sharp’s Facebook 照片：夏普的臉書
夏普打破原先英國人漢恩在十二年前的一○九‧九分貝紀錄，而女性紀錄則是由卡尼奧尼於二○○九年在義大利的一場啤酒節上締造，當時卡尼奧尼的打嗝音量是一○七分貝。
（自由時報）
Give it your best shot (3/5) 你就好好試一下吧（三） A: Harry is getting married next month. B: To his new girlfriend? They haven’t been going out for more than a month, and they’re always arguing. A: Tell me about it. I don’t suppose the marriage will last. B: I don’t think it will, either. I give them six months at most. A: 哈利下個月要結婚了。 B: 跟他的新女友嗎？他們交往還不到一個月，而且一直在吵架。 A: 可不是嗎？我覺得他們的婚姻維持不了多久。 B: 我也這樣覺得。我猜頂多六個月吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Give it your best shot (2/5) 你就好好試一下吧 （二） A: My colleague told me he needed a place to stay, and I offered him my spare room for a day. B: That was nice of you. It’s good to give people a helping hand. A: Yes, but then he said he would need longer than that, and also wanted the use of my living room as his office during his stay. B: Good heavens, give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile! A: 我同事跟我說他需要找地方借住，我就把我家的空房間借他住一天。 B: 你人真好。能夠幫助別人是好事。 A: 是啊，可是他後來又說他需要住久一點，而且還要用我家客廳，當做他的辦公室。 B: 天哪，他真是得寸進尺！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet? B: No, I can’t seem to move it. It’s stuck fast. It doesn’t matter how much I twist it, there’s absolutely no give. I give in. A: Give me a go. I think I’ve got a stronger grip than you. B: I’m not sure you do, but here, you’re welcome. Give it your best shot. A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？ B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。 A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。 B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony, known as MAMA, has become the most popular K-pop awards show worldwide in recent years. The 2021 MAMA, which will be broadcast through music TV channel Mnet, is set to take place on Saturday this week in Paju, South Korea. The Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards are currently led by supergroup BTS, which will be unable to perform at the show as planned after South Korea implemented a 10-day quarantine requirement on all travelers last week. Other performers will include Ed Sheeran and over a dozen K-pop sensations. Plus, after hit Korean boyband Wanna