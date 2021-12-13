Aussie man sets new world record for loudest burp at 112.4 db 澳洲男打嗝音量112.4分貝 改寫世界紀錄

A man from Darwin, Northern Territory of Australia, Neville Sharp, decided to attempt the Guinness World Records title for the loudest burp after years of practicing. His voluminous burp was registered at 112.4 db, a sound level comparable to that made by an aircraft taking off, making him the new world record holder.

Sharp was taught how to burp at the age of six. His wife, KP, insisted he attempt the record to show off his talent. With the encouragement and coaching of his wife, Sharp spent the previous five years honing his skill. His attempt was carried out at a studio to ensure an accurate decibel reading, and his mighty belch was registered at a massive 112.4 db, which is enough to cause damage to people’s hearing.

Sharp has broken British man Paul Hunn’s longstanding record of 109.9 decibels from 12 years ago. The loudest burp by a female is 107.0 db, and was achieved by Elisa Cagnoni at a beer festival in Italy in 2009.

Australian Neville Sharp has created a new Guinness World Record of burping at the loudest sound level of 112.4 db on July 29. 今年七月二十九日，澳洲男子夏普一舉打出112.4分貝超大嗝聲，成功打破金氏世界紀錄。 Photo: Neville Sharp’s Twitter 照片：夏普的推特

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

來自澳洲北領地達爾文的男子夏普，經過多年練習後，日前挑戰金氏世界紀錄最大打嗝聲，一舉打出一一二‧四分貝超大嗝聲，相當於飛機起降音量，成功打破金氏世界紀錄。

夏普六歲時學會大聲打嗝，他的妻子KP認為夏普應該嘗試打破世界紀錄，展示他獨特的才能，在太太的鼓勵及訓練下，花了五年時間準備這一刻，為了確保能準確錄下音量，他特地在錄音室進行挑戰，最後打出有紀錄以來最響亮的飽嗝，打嗝聲高達一一二‧四分貝，足以讓人聽力受損。

夏普打破原先英國人漢恩在十二年前的一○九‧九分貝紀錄，而女性紀錄則是由卡尼奧尼於二○○九年在義大利的一場啤酒節上締造，當時卡尼奧尼的打嗝音量是一○七分貝。

