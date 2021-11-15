SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can I mail instant noodles overseas? (1/5) 泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？（一）

A: Hey, can I mail instant noodles overseas?

B: You can’t send the kind containing meat, whether it’s in those aluminum foil soft pouches or as dried meat in the flavoring packet.

A: Will they actually open them up to check?

A Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine sniffer dog checks parcels in Taipei on Dec. 9 last year. 農委會防檢局檢疫犬偵測包裹是否有異。去年十二月九日攝於台北。 Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者蕭玗欣

B: I wouldn’t chance it if I were you. I once sent tea leaves to Australia, because I know that tea leaves are OK, but in the end customs destroyed them, because there were dried fruit inclusions mixed in with the tea leaves.

A: What? That’s not allowed? Their quarantine is so strict!

B: Every country has its own regulations. It’s best if you check which things are forbidden and not allowed to send.

A: 欸，泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？

B: 好像那種裡面有肉的不行，無論是鋁箔包的「軟罐頭」，或是調味粉包裡有乾肉塊的都不能寄。

A: 他們真的會打開來檢查嗎？

B: 我覺得你還是不要抱著僥倖的心態。我有一次寄茶葉到澳洲——因為我知道可以寄茶葉——結果還是被海關銷毀了，因為茶葉裡面有水果乾。

A: 什麼？這樣也不行？這檢疫也未免太嚴了吧！

B: 每個國家規定不同，你最好先查一下什麼東西是違禁品、不能寄。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.