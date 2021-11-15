A: Hey, can I mail instant noodles overseas?
B: You can’t send the kind containing meat, whether it’s in those aluminum foil soft pouches or as dried meat in the flavoring packet.
A: Will they actually open them up to check?
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者蕭玗欣
B: I wouldn’t chance it if I were you. I once sent tea leaves to Australia, because I know that tea leaves are OK, but in the end customs destroyed them, because there were dried fruit inclusions mixed in with the tea leaves.
A: What? That’s not allowed? Their quarantine is so strict!
B: Every country has its own regulations. It’s best if you check which things are forbidden and not allowed to send.
A: 欸，泡麵可以寄到國外嗎？
B: 好像那種裡面有肉的不行，無論是鋁箔包的「軟罐頭」，或是調味粉包裡有乾肉塊的都不能寄。
A: 他們真的會打開來檢查嗎？
B: 我覺得你還是不要抱著僥倖的心態。我有一次寄茶葉到澳洲——因為我知道可以寄茶葉——結果還是被海關銷毀了，因為茶葉裡面有水果乾。
A: 什麼？這樣也不行？這檢疫也未免太嚴了吧！
B: 每個國家規定不同，你最好先查一下什麼東西是違禁品、不能寄。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I wouldn’t chance it if I were you
To “chance” something means to attempt something with a reasonable risk of failure in the hope that luck will be on your side.
The late Hong Kong entertainer Anita Mui was the Queen of Canto-pop. Almost 18 years after her death, the highly-anticipated biopic “Anita” is set to premiere in Taiwan on Friday. The film, directed by Hong Kong director Longman Leung, stars Hong Kong model Louise Wong as the singer in her acting debut. In order to make a living, Mui started her singing career early when she was just four-and-a-half years old. She later became a superstar in the 1980s and, with her ever-changing stage looks, was praised as the “Madonna of Asia.” Apart from singing, Mui was also an outstanding actress,
A: Can you see that mark on the ceiling? It’s in the corner, where the paint is peeling. B: That looks like water damage to me. It left a stain. I wonder if it’s because of the several days of successive heavy rain. A: More than likely. I’m going to call the landlady. B: Good idea. She’ll want to do something about this as soon as possible. She won’t want it to cause structural damage. A: 你看到天花板上那個印子嗎？在角落，那邊的漆剝落了。 B: 看起來像是水漬。不曉得是不是因為這幾天一直在下大雨的關係。 A: 很有可能喔。我來打電話給房東。 B: 好主意。她會希望盡快處理，免得它造成結構上的損害。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I’m going to find a professional to look at it (3/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（三） A: I like your kitchen. It’s nice and modern. But why is there an advertisement for eggs stuck to the wall here? B: Oh, I think that was put there to cover up a crack in the tile. A: That’s a bit of a temporary measure, isn’t it? Why not buy some epoxy and paint and fix it properly? B: I’ve been meaning to get around to it. It’s just not high on my list of priorities at the moment. And I kind of like the ad. A: 我喜歡你的廚房，很棒而且很現代化。可是為什麼那邊的牆上要貼一張蛋的廣告啊？ B: 喔，這應該是要遮住壁磚上的裂縫。 A: 這個方法是很暫時的吧？為什麼不去買點樹脂和油漆，來好好修補一下呢？ B: 我是想這樣做沒錯。可是它現在不是我要優先處理的事。而且我還蠻喜歡那張廣告的。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings
A: I just went upstairs to ask the neighbors in the apartment above us to keep the noise down. B: I think it worked. They stopped a few minutes after you went up. A: That’s funny. I knocked, but nobody answered. I didn’t even get the chance to complain to them. B: Do they have a security peephole in the door? A: I think they do, yes. B: That explains it. One look at your seething face on the other side of the door would have told them everything they needed to know. A: 我剛剛到樓上去，叫樓上的鄰居小聲一點。 B: 這有用欸。你上去幾分鐘以後，他們就停了。 A: 真奇怪，我去敲過門，可是都沒人來應門。我連抱怨的機會都沒有。 B: