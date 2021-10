Well, I’m not going out in this (1/5) 嗯,這種天氣我才不出去(一)

Well, I’m not going out in this (1/5) 嗯,這種天氣我才不出去(一) A: Look at the weather forecast for the next week. It’s going to be raining every day. B: Bummer. The weather forecasts are generally quite accurate, but just because it says there is a high likelihood of rain, it doesn’t mean that it will definitely rain, or that it will rain all day. A: Yeah, but look at Wednesday. It says there are going to be thunderstorms, with a 100% chance of rain! B: Then we’ll have to change our plans. I hate getting cold and wet. A: 你看下週的天氣預報,每天都會下雨。 B: 真倒霉,天氣預報通常蠻準的,不過就算預報說很可能是雨天,也不見得絕對會下雨,或是會下整天。 A: 也對啦,但你看下週三,預報說會有大雷雨耶,降雨機率是百分之百! B: 那我們只好改變計畫,我真討厭濕冷的天氣。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times /台北時報張聖恩譯) Audio