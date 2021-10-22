SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can still eat what you want (5/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（五）

A: You could try eating often but smaller portions, so that you won’t be digesting too much food at any one time, which will be easier on your stomach and your blood sugar won’t jump. You can still eat what you want.

B: To be completely honest, I’ve tried that, too, with the result that I never stopped eating, haha. But I have found that if my jaw is always moving and my teeth are always biting into things, I don’t feel so sleepy when I’m studying.

A: Then you should eat a low calorie food like konnyaku or chew gum.

A study room. 自修室一隅。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: Or we could just close our books and stop studying. Fancy a game of badminton?

A: 你可以試試看少量多餐，這樣要消化的食物不會一下子太多，腸胃的負擔比較輕，血糖也不會一下子衝太高，你想吃的還是可以吃。

B: 不瞞你說，這個我也試過，結果變成我一直不停在吃東西，哈哈！不過我發現如果我嘴巴一直在動、牙齒一直在咬東西，唸書的時候就比較不會昏昏欲睡。

A: 那你就吃像蒟蒻之類低熱量的東西，不然就是嚼口香糖。

B: 或者乾脆就把書闔起來，不要唸了。我們去打羽毛球吧？

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.