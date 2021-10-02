SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Hi, I’m looking to buy a new bike. I want to do long trips, but I’d also like to do some hill climbing. B: Well, for hill climbing I would recommend this carbon fiber road bike. The largest sprocket on the cassette has 32 teeth: that will get you up steep hills. A: I’d heard carbon-fiber frames are expensive. Have you got anything less expensive? B: Aluminum frames are less expensive, but they’re also heavier, so they’re more difficult to climb hills with, and they don’t absorb the shock from bumps in the road so well, so