SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Wow, look at this piece, it’s wonderful! B: Yes, it’s a very interesting composition, with a woman facing down and a deer looking out from inside her head. The antlers are fantastic. A: Look at the flowers around her, and the moon and stars in the background, the whole thing has such a dreamlike quality to it, and yet it’s also so life-like. B: Yes, the fur on the deer is so realistic. Is this a painting? A: No! This is a print, so I suppose it was engraved. B: How intriguing. How would this have been engraved? I don’t understand. Look, the artist