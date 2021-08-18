Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32nd Golden Melody Awards ceremony will take place at the Taipei Music Center on Saturday. Taiwanese-language singer Olivia Tsao and Aboriginal-language singer Sangpuy are leading this year’s nominees with eight nods each.
The six nominees for the Best Mandarin Album include: Wan Fang’s “Dear All,” Shi Shi’s “Where is SHI?” Hebe Tien’s “Untold,” Soft Lipa’s “Home Cookin,” William Wei’s “Sounds of My Life,” and James Li’s “10 Days.” The Special Contribution Award is going to veteran rock icon Lo Ta-you for his influence on Mandopop over the past 40 years. Lo is best known for his 1982 classic “Lukang, the Little Town” and a dozen hits.
Although Taiwan already lowered the COVID-19 alert from level 3 to level 2, the Ministry of Culture pointed out last month that the physical show will be partially virtual, with a limited number of participants at the scene to avoid crowd gatherings, and some of the performances may be pre-recorded.
Photo courtesy of TY Music Company 照片：大右音樂提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，第三十二屆金曲獎頒獎典禮被迫延期，週六終於將在台北流行音樂中心登場。台語歌手曹雅雯及原住民歌手桑布伊則是入圍大贏家，今年各得到八項提名。
入圍最佳華語專輯獎的六張作品包括︰萬芳的《給你們Dear All》、孫盛希的《出沒地帶》、田馥甄的《無人知曉》、「蛋堡」杜振熙的《家常音樂》、韋禮安的《Sounds of My Life》、李泉的《十日彈》。本屆特別貢獻獎將頒給資深搖滾歌手羅大佑，以表彰他在過去四十多年來對華語流行樂壇的影響力，羅大佑以一九八二年的《鹿港小鎮》和其它多首金曲而聞名樂壇。
雖然台灣已將全國疫情警戒由三級調降為二級，文化部在七月即宣布，本次典禮將以實體加線上的方式舉辦，不但限制現場人數以避免群聚，部分表演也可能以事先預錄方式進行。
（台北時報張聖恩）
