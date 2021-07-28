‘Gangnam Style’ out as S Korea bans fast gym music 南韓防疫新招 首爾健身房禁播快歌

Hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea has recently issued a ban on fast gym music in the greater Seoul region. The new rules aim at stopping gym-goers breathing too hard or splashing sweat on others. It bans gyms from playing music with a tempo faster than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercises.

According to AFP, a list of “safe” K-pop songs is circulating online, including supergroup BTS’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite” at 114 bpm. However, singer Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” at 132 bpm will have to stay off the workout playlist. Also, the new rules put a maximum 6km an hour speed limit on treadmills. “Are we going to get speeding tickets?” a netizen asked.

In Taiwan, the government has relaxed the restrictions to allow gyms and public sports centers to reopen conditionally since July 13. However, several gyms were forced to suspend operations again for sanitation after confirmed COVID-19 patients visited the venues.

South Korean singer Psy, center, performs at the Asian Games in Incheon on Sept. 19, 2014. 江南大叔Psy（中）在仁川亞運會上演出，二○一四年九月十九日。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

受到第四波武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）爆發衝擊，南韓近日發布新規定，禁止在大首爾地區的健身房播放快歌，目的是避免讓上健身房運動的人太用力呼吸，或汗水濺到他人身上。該規定禁止健身房在進行團體活動時，播放每分鐘超過一百二十拍（bpm）的快節奏音樂。

據法新社報導，一份韓國流行歌曲的「安全歌單」在網路上流傳，其中包括防彈少年團BTS的冠軍歌曲《Dynamite》（每分鐘一百一十四拍）。江南大叔Psy的神曲《Gangnam Style》（每分鐘一百三十二拍），則必須暫時從健身歌單上移除。而新規定還包括跑步機的時速上限為六公里。一名網友就問：「那我們會不會收到超速罰單啊？」

在台灣，政府自七月十三日起已微解封，有條件開放健身房及運動中心。不過數家健身房因確診者造訪，隨即又被迫停業消毒。

（台北時報張聖恩）