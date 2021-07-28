Hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea has recently issued a ban on fast gym music in the greater Seoul region. The new rules aim at stopping gym-goers breathing too hard or splashing sweat on others. It bans gyms from playing music with a tempo faster than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercises.
According to AFP, a list of “safe” K-pop songs is circulating online, including supergroup BTS’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite” at 114 bpm. However, singer Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” at 132 bpm will have to stay off the workout playlist. Also, the new rules put a maximum 6km an hour speed limit on treadmills. “Are we going to get speeding tickets?” a netizen asked.
In Taiwan, the government has relaxed the restrictions to allow gyms and public sports centers to reopen conditionally since July 13. However, several gyms were forced to suspend operations again for sanitation after confirmed COVID-19 patients visited the venues.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
受到第四波武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）爆發衝擊，南韓近日發布新規定，禁止在大首爾地區的健身房播放快歌，目的是避免讓上健身房運動的人太用力呼吸，或汗水濺到他人身上。該規定禁止健身房在進行團體活動時，播放每分鐘超過一百二十拍（bpm）的快節奏音樂。
據法新社報導，一份韓國流行歌曲的「安全歌單」在網路上流傳，其中包括防彈少年團BTS的冠軍歌曲《Dynamite》（每分鐘一百一十四拍）。江南大叔Psy的神曲《Gangnam Style》（每分鐘一百三十二拍），則必須暫時從健身歌單上移除。而新規定還包括跑步機的時速上限為六公里。一名網友就問：「那我們會不會收到超速罰單啊？」
在台灣，政府自七月十三日起已微解封，有條件開放健身房及運動中心。不過數家健身房因確診者造訪，隨即又被迫停業消毒。
（台北時報張聖恩）
A n invasion of Southeast Asian dwarf honey bees, suspected to have entered the country via cargo or passenger ship, and initially detected not far from Kaohsiung Harbor, is causing problems in the city. Since the bees prefer to build their hives on branches, poles or other long cylindrical objects found on balconies, their presence often causes a big shock to residents. In the first half of this year alone, Kaohsiung public health officials have removed more than 500 beehives — a clear indication that the bee population is gradually expanding through the city. In an effort to deal with
A: We still haven’t decided what to do with all these free mangoes. I keep coming up with ideas, and you just shoot them all down. B: I think the fairest thing to do is just divide the boxes between the staff. A: There are 25 boxes and only 20 people working here today. What do we do with the other five boxes? B: Go home and get your blender and the milk and ice. I could do with a smoothie after all this back and forth. A: 我們還沒決定到底要怎麼處理這些免費的芒果。我不停想到一些做法，可是都一直被你打槍。 B: 我覺得最公平的做法，就是把這幾箱平均分配給同事。 A: 這裡有二十五箱，可是今天只有二十個人來上班。那剩下的五箱要怎麼辦？ B: 回去把你的果汁機、牛奶和冰帶來啦！我們討論那麼久，我真的需要喝點冰沙了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
What are we going to do with them all? (4/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（四） A: OK, I have one more idea about the free mangoes. Just hear me out. I have a blender at home. I’ll be back in a while with some milk and ice, and we’ll make smoothies for the office. We could charge NT$25 a pop, just to cover my costs and labor. B: Instead of thinking about schemes to make money from the management’s generosity, why don’t you do some actual work? Also, do you have any idea how many smoothies 25 boxes of mangoes will make? A: You can’t have too many mango smoothies. It’s the elixir of the gods. People