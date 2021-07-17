SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (2/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（二） A: Why do we call what is basically just a black coffee an “Americano”? Is it because all Americans take their coffee like this? B: Nobody knows for sure, but one theory goes that it was invented by Italians, as the name Americano is actually Italian. A: Don’t all Italians drink espresso or cappuccinos? Those names are definitely Italian. B: It is said that during World War II, Americans stationed in Italy couldn’t get used to drinking the strong, thick espressos, so they asked the Italians to dilute it with hot water to make a slightly weaker black coffee. A: So it’s like drinking