Wimbledon ditches traditional gender distinction over players’ towels 溫布頓網球賽毛巾 不再男女有別

Wimbledon will no longer provide different colored towels to men and women players after officials decided to scrap one of the last bastions of genderism.

Traditionally men were given two “championship” green and purple towels, while women received two “seasonal” ones, which in 2019 were pink and turquoise. But this year, for the first time, players are receiving one of each when they step on court.

A Wimbledon source said that this was one of the last male/female distinctions to go, having committed to equal pay in 2007 and equal tweets about male and female players a few years ago, and said the move was down to “progress” and a sense that the players no longer had a preference for either color.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal chooses a towel during the men’s singles semi-final match of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on July 12, 2019. 二O一九年溫布頓網球賽男單準決賽中，西班牙的納達爾選擇一條毛巾。攝於二O一九年七月十二日。 Photo: AFP照片：法新社

However, they confirmed there were no plans to make a new cup for the women and a new plate for the men when it comes to handing out the singles trophies.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon have revealed that they expect to run out of their popular 34 pound towels by the middle of this week after an unexpected run on them during the opening two days of the tournament.

In 2019 Wimbledon sold 27,419 Championships’ towels across the fortnight but had ordered a “conservative” volume — believed to be closer to 15,000 — this time round.

US player Serena Williams uses her towel as she sits in the break during the women’s singles fourth round match of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on July 8, 2019. 二O一九年溫布頓網球賽女單第四輪比賽休息時間，美國選手小威廉絲坐著使用毛巾。攝於二O一九年七月八日。 Photo: AFP照片：法新社

That was largely due to the uncertainty surrounding the number of fans that would be allowed into Wimbledon. However, officials have been surprised by how many supporters have wanted a memento of their visit after the tournament was canceled last year.

(The Guardian)

溫布頓網球賽發放給球員的毛巾，其顏色不再因男女而有所不同。溫布頓官方先前已決定廢除這性別歧視的最後固壘之一。

傳統上，男球員會收到兩條綠、紫相間的「錦標賽」毛巾，而女球員則會收到兩條「賽季」毛巾──在二O一九年的顏色是粉紅及藍綠色相間。但是在今年，球員們上場時都會收到這兩種毛巾各一條。這是破天荒頭一遭。

溫布頓一位消息人士指出，溫布頓二OO七年承諾男女獎金平等，且自數年前起，所發布的推文男女球員數量平等。關於毛巾的改變是捨棄男女差別對待的最後幾項任務之一，並表示此舉是為了「進步」，以及感覺到球員們不再偏好某種顏色。

然而，至於單打獎項之頒發，他們證實並未計畫為女子組新製作獎盃，或為男子組製作獎盤。

與此同時，溫布頓透露，其廣受歡迎的售價三十四英鎊的毛巾，在開賽頭兩天便出乎意料地熱銷，預計將於本週中旬前售罄。

二O一九年，溫布頓在兩週內售出了兩萬七千四百一十九條錦標賽毛巾，但今年所準備的數量則較「保守」——據信為近一萬五千條。

這主要是因為不確定會有多少球迷能被准許入場。然而，溫網繼去年比賽取消後，今年想買紀念品的球迷數量之眾，令溫網官方驚訝。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）