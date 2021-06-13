Spring and summertime in Taiwan is gestation time for many different species of bats. Bats like to choose secluded areas with access to plenty of food in which to perch during gestation. Taipei Zoo is home to many Japanese house bats — a common sight in big cities — but signs of the much rarer Formosan woolly horseshoe bat can also be found in many places within the zoo. Researchers at the zoo were recently fortunate enough to observe first-hand an infant Formosan woolly horseshoe bat’s development as it went through the process of learning to look after itself independently.
According to the zoo, using an identification ring on its wing, researchers discovered that a particular Formosan woolly horseshoe returns to the same cave within a display area of the zoo every year during springtime to gestate. Mother bats hold their newborn pup in front of their chest and wrap both their wings around it to protect it. They will occasionally allow their pup to hold on by itself and have a go at spreading its wings. During the growth phase, an infant bat will stay close to its mother’s side to learn how to forage for food and pick up general life skills. This continues until the bat is able to look after itself independently; only then will the mother leave the cave.
The zoo said that on one occasion researchers observed that when the mother bat they were monitoring returned to the cave and tried to hug her two-month-old infant, the baby bat began to respond vigorously and emit social interaction sounds, showing that it was beginning to reject its mother and was preparing for independence. The researchers were surprised and delighted to be afforded the rare opportunity to record the interaction between a mother bat and her infant, and the discovery has provided important new observations about the Formosan woolly horseshoe bat.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
Taipei Zoo says that it is currently the mating season for bats, so if you look up at the nighttime skies above cities, you will likely catch a glimpse of bat silhouettes soaring through the sky. If a member of the public comes across a lone infant bat and is unsure what to do, the zoo recommends returning to the spot where one found it at dusk and placing it on a wall on top of a paper towel or a piece of cloth. After a few hours, its mother will return to pick it up and take it home.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
春夏之際是台灣許多種類蝙蝠的育幼期，會選擇食物充足、棲息環境隱密的地方進行育幼。在台北市立動物園有許多都市常見的東亞家蝠，連全台灣紀錄甚少的「台灣大蹄鼻蝠」，在園內多處都可以發現蹤跡，研究人員更幸運紀錄到「台灣大蹄鼻蝠」寶寶學習獨立的行為。
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供
園方指出，研究人員根據翼環辨識，發現有一隻「台灣大蹄鼻蝠」固定在每年春天，會回來動物園展區內的洞穴裡育幼。蝙蝠媽媽育幼時會把蝙蝠寶寶抱在胸前、用雙翼護著牠，偶爾讓蝙蝠寶寶抓著自己嘗試展翼，蝙蝠寶寶成長過程中，會待在媽媽身邊學習覓食和生活技能，直到蝙蝠寶寶獨立後，蝙蝠媽媽才會離開洞穴。
園方透露，有次研究人員觀察到「台灣大蹄鼻蝠」媽媽回洞穴要抱兩個月齡的寶寶時，寶寶反應激烈發出社交叫聲，顯示蝙蝠寶寶出現排斥蝙蝠媽媽的行為，準備開始獨立，意外紀錄到如此難得親子互動行為，讓研究人員興奮不已，幫「台灣大蹄鼻蝠」育幼行為添上一筆重要紀錄。
目前正值蝙蝠的繁殖季，園方表示，都市天空每晚都有蝙蝠們的身影，偶爾民眾撿到蝙蝠寶寶會不知如何處理，其實只要在傍晚時分將蝙蝠寶寶帶回原地野放，先在牆壁貼紙巾或布，再將蝙蝠寶寶放在上面，幾個小時後，蝙蝠媽媽就會將牠帶回去。
(自由時報記者蔡亞樺)
A: So, how are you finding the distance learning? B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages. A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits. B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons. A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？ B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。 A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。 B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant. B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction. A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites. A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話，除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。 B:
How are you finding the distance learning? (3/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（三） A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me. B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed. A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the
Germany plans to pay vaccine manufacturers an annual reservation fee to build up reserve capacity of 600-700 million doses per year to help it fight future pandemics, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. The government plans to launch a call for tenders for so-called pandemic preparedness contracts with a five-year term, he told a news conference. “We in the government have agreed that we want to provide capacity for production of vaccines in and for Germany,” Spahn said, adding that this could be activated very quickly so that vaccine production could start at short notice. Manufacturing setbacks and an over-reliance on