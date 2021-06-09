‘Tears on Fire,’ ‘Word of Honor’ attract high ratings 《火神的眼淚》、 《山河令》 居家追劇熱播中

Since its debut early last month, firefighter-themed drama “Tears on Fire” has caused close attention from TV audiences. After the finale aired on TV, the show about the lives of four brave firefighters has continued to dominate the top spots on video platforms, and production is being planned for a second season.

Starring Golden Horse-winning actors Austin Lin and Liu Kuan-ting, Golden Bell-winning actor James Wen and actress Annie Chen, the 10-episode series allows the audience a peek at the various challenges of this intense profession. Some viewers said that they have also learned many new terms from the show, such as “OHCA,” an acronym that means “Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest.”

Meanwhile, martial arts drama “Word of Honor” has generated much talk in recent months. The drama tells the exciting adventures of a former government assassin and the Ghost Valley leader. With their “bromance” in the show, the popularity of two leading actors Simon Gong and Zhang Zhehan has surged in recent months.

Actress Annie Chen in a still from “Tears on Fire.” 女星陳庭妮在《火神的眼淚》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Public Television Service 照片︰公共電視提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

以消防員為主題的連續劇《火神的眼淚》，上月初開播後即吸引大批觀眾的目光。這部戲是關於四位勇敢消防員的故事，而大結局在電視上公開播放後，仍持續高居各影音平台的冠軍，製作單位已經準備開拍第二季。

《火神的眼淚》由金馬獎得主林柏宏、劉冠廷、金鐘獎得主溫昇豪，及女星陳庭妮所主演。透過十集內容，讓觀眾一窺這個危險職業所面臨的各項挑戰。有些觀眾還說他們從劇中學到不少專業術語，例如所謂的「OHCA」，就是「Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest」（到院前心肺功能停止）的首字母縮略字。

Actor Simon Gong in a still from “Word of Honor.” 男星龔俊在《山河令》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Simon Gong Studio 照片︰龔俊工作室提供

此外，武俠劇《山河令》近來亦話題不斷。該劇講述一位前任的朝廷刺客，和亦正亦邪的鬼谷谷主展開了一段冒險之旅。兩位主角龔俊、張哲瀚更因劇中展現的「兄弟情」，近日人氣暴增。

(台北時報張聖恩)