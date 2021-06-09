Since its debut early last month, firefighter-themed drama “Tears on Fire” has caused close attention from TV audiences. After the finale aired on TV, the show about the lives of four brave firefighters has continued to dominate the top spots on video platforms, and production is being planned for a second season.
Starring Golden Horse-winning actors Austin Lin and Liu Kuan-ting, Golden Bell-winning actor James Wen and actress Annie Chen, the 10-episode series allows the audience a peek at the various challenges of this intense profession. Some viewers said that they have also learned many new terms from the show, such as “OHCA,” an acronym that means “Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest.”
Meanwhile, martial arts drama “Word of Honor” has generated much talk in recent months. The drama tells the exciting adventures of a former government assassin and the Ghost Valley leader. With their “bromance” in the show, the popularity of two leading actors Simon Gong and Zhang Zhehan has surged in recent months.
Photo courtesy of Public Television Service 照片︰公共電視提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
以消防員為主題的連續劇《火神的眼淚》，上月初開播後即吸引大批觀眾的目光。這部戲是關於四位勇敢消防員的故事，而大結局在電視上公開播放後，仍持續高居各影音平台的冠軍，製作單位已經準備開拍第二季。
《火神的眼淚》由金馬獎得主林柏宏、劉冠廷、金鐘獎得主溫昇豪，及女星陳庭妮所主演。透過十集內容，讓觀眾一窺這個危險職業所面臨的各項挑戰。有些觀眾還說他們從劇中學到不少專業術語，例如所謂的「OHCA」，就是「Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest」（到院前心肺功能停止）的首字母縮略字。
Photo courtesy of Simon Gong Studio 照片︰龔俊工作室提供
此外，武俠劇《山河令》近來亦話題不斷。該劇講述一位前任的朝廷刺客，和亦正亦邪的鬼谷谷主展開了一段冒險之旅。兩位主角龔俊、張哲瀚更因劇中展現的「兄弟情」，近日人氣暴增。
(台北時報張聖恩)
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (5/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（五） A: Ah! I get that e-books have all those advantages, but from where I’m sitting they have a fatal flaw, and that is they don’t have the smell of books. B: You mean they don’t have any gravitas? A: You could put it like that. But don’t you just love the smell of books? Whenever I buy a new book, I love the smell of the paper, especially with a certain type of recycled paper, it just smells so nice! I just hold it close to me and smell it. B: Ha, I know what you mean,
Planted three decades ago, a row of terminalia mantaly trees flank Jiousi Road, Section 2 in Changhua County’s Beidou Township. Over time, the trees have formed a natural “green tunnel” and turned the area into a picturesque rural vista. However, along one section of the tunnel with a greenhouse farm on the other side of the embankment, 12 terminalia mantaly trees have shed all their leaves and appear to be on the verge of dying. On close inspection, it was discovered that each of the trees have had a ring cut around the entire circumference of their trunks. A member
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (4/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（四） A: If you buy an e-book, do you need to buy an e-reader? B: You don’t have to. Most computers or tablets will do the trick. Having said that, there are many advantages to having an e-reader. A: Aren’t all e-readers black and white, with small screens? B: But the e-Paper display technology actually imitates printed paper, and gives off very little blue light, so it’s better for your eyes. A: Hmm, I spend a lot of time looking at my phone or tablet, and when I do, my eyes get really tired. B: E-book readers have another plus
A: So, how are you finding the distance learning? B: It took a bit of getting used to at first, but I’m gradually getting to understand there are advantages and disadvantages. A: I know exactly what you mean. I’ve been working from home for the last six months, and it’s not without its benefits. B: I agree, on balance I would say the pros largely outweigh the cons. A: 你對遠距上課感想如何？ B: 一開始要花點時間適應，不過我慢慢了解到它的好處跟壞處。 A: 我完全知道你的意思。我已經在家工作六個月了，發現這也不是沒有好處。 B: 我同意。總體來說，我覺得好處比壞處多。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.