SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You prefer e-books, don’t you? (5/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（五）

A: Ah! I get that e-books have all those advantages, but from where I’m sitting they have a fatal flaw, and that is they don’t have the smell of books.

B: You mean they don’t have any gravitas?

A: You could put it like that. But don’t you just love the smell of books? Whenever I buy a new book, I love the smell of the paper, especially with a certain type of recycled paper, it just smells so nice! I just hold it close to me and smell it.

A woman smelling a book. 沈浸在書香中的女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Ha, I know what you mean, but I’m not quite that bonkers.

A: And another thing. Some catalogs are printed using heavyweight matt art paper. The colors and the texture are simply wonderful, you just don’t want to put them down!

B: Well, yes, but wait until you move house, then you will really understand what “heavyweight” means.

A: 唉！雖然電子書有那麼多優點，但是對我來說它有一個致命的缺點，就是它沒有書香！

B: 你是說很沒氣質嗎？

A: 也是啦，不過你不覺得書好香嗎？我每次買了新書，都好愛那個紙的味道，尤其是一種再生紙，好香喔！我就抱著書一直聞。

B: 哈哈我知道你的意思，可是我沒你那麼痴狂。

A: 而且啊，有些圖錄用重磅雪銅紙印刷，那個色彩、質感，真是太精美、太令人愛不釋手了！

B: 對啦，等你搬家的時候，就可以好好體會「重磅」的感覺了。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

