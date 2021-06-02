K-pop supergroup launches ‘BTS Meal’ around the world 防彈BTS 攜手麥當勞 推出套餐

K-pop supergroup BTS is taking over the world, and it’s taking over McDonald’s as well, with the “BTS Meal,” available in nearly 50 countries around the world as of May 26. Devised by the seven-member group, the “BTS Meal” featuring 10 pieces of McNuggets, special sauces, medium fries and a coke will be available in Taiwan starting June 9.

Meanwhile, BTS applied their fashion trick of mixing high- and low-cost styles to a new level in marketing deals. According to Reuters, after agreeing to collaborate with McDonald’s, the boyband has been named a “global brand ambassador” for Louis Vuitton (LV). Some diehard fans have said that they plan to buy the meal wearing LV clothing.

BTS won four awards late last month at the Billboard Music Awards, where they gave the debut TV performance of their new English single “Butter.” The boys even broke their own record for most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of release with the song, hitting 113 million views in one day.

Members of BTS attend an event promoting their new song “Butter” in Seoul, South Korea, on May 21. 防彈少年團（BTS）成員們參加新歌《Butter》宣傳活動，五月二十一日攝於南韓首爾。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓防彈少年團（BTS）不但席捲了全世界，現在還席捲了麥當勞，推出該團聯名「BTS套餐」！自五月二十六日起在全球近五十個國家販售。由七位團員親自設計的套餐，包括十塊麥克雞塊、特製沾醬、中薯及可樂，六月九日即將在台開賣。

BTS並將他們高低價服飾混搭穿著的時尚技巧，運用在全新層次的市場行銷上。根據路透報導，同意和麥當勞合作後，該團近日被路易威登（LV）欽點為「全球品牌大使」，有些鐵粉還計劃要穿著LV去買「BTS套餐」。

上月底，BTS才剛在告示牌音樂獎勇奪四項大獎，在頒獎典禮上首度公開表演最新英文單曲《Butter》。這群男孩們的新歌甚至打破了自己所保持的YouTube首日觀賞紀錄，在一天之內點閱率就突破了一億一千多萬次。

（台北時報張聖恩）