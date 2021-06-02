K-pop supergroup BTS is taking over the world, and it’s taking over McDonald’s as well, with the “BTS Meal,” available in nearly 50 countries around the world as of May 26. Devised by the seven-member group, the “BTS Meal” featuring 10 pieces of McNuggets, special sauces, medium fries and a coke will be available in Taiwan starting June 9.
Meanwhile, BTS applied their fashion trick of mixing high- and low-cost styles to a new level in marketing deals. According to Reuters, after agreeing to collaborate with McDonald’s, the boyband has been named a “global brand ambassador” for Louis Vuitton (LV). Some diehard fans have said that they plan to buy the meal wearing LV clothing.
BTS won four awards late last month at the Billboard Music Awards, where they gave the debut TV performance of their new English single “Butter.” The boys even broke their own record for most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of release with the song, hitting 113 million views in one day.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
南韓防彈少年團（BTS）不但席捲了全世界，現在還席捲了麥當勞，推出該團聯名「BTS套餐」！自五月二十六日起在全球近五十個國家販售。由七位團員親自設計的套餐，包括十塊麥克雞塊、特製沾醬、中薯及可樂，六月九日即將在台開賣。
BTS並將他們高低價服飾混搭穿著的時尚技巧，運用在全新層次的市場行銷上。根據路透報導，同意和麥當勞合作後，該團近日被路易威登（LV）欽點為「全球品牌大使」，有些鐵粉還計劃要穿著LV去買「BTS套餐」。
上月底，BTS才剛在告示牌音樂獎勇奪四項大獎，在頒獎典禮上首度公開表演最新英文單曲《Butter》。這群男孩們的新歌甚至打破了自己所保持的YouTube首日觀賞紀錄，在一天之內點閱率就突破了一億一千多萬次。
（台北時報張聖恩）
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make inroads into Taiwan, school classes across the nation have been suspended and replaced with online lessons for students staying at home. Wang Ti-yuan, a natural sciences teacher at Huwei Junior High School in Yunlin County, has come up with a novel idea to bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds by blowing up photographs of his students’ headshots and attaching them to the backs of their chairs in the classroom. However, while the students’ parents all found it highly amusing, many of the students thought it looked a bit creepy. Wang says
A: We’ve found Bernard! I got a call from the vet. One of her clients saw a dog sitting on its own in the park, and he called her to see if a dog had been reported missing. She gave him my number. B: That’s great news. I never lost hope. I always knew you would be reunited with Bernard. Was he pleased to see you? A: I think he was exhausted, thirsty and hungry. He was just staring into space. But he was unhurt and still in one piece. B: All’s well that ends well. I bet he
You prefer e-books, don’t you? (1/5) 你比較偏好電子書，對不對？（一） A: What am I to do? I was going to buy a book online today, and I discovered that there is also an e-book version, and it is much less expensive. I’m conflicted. B: What more is there to say? Get the e-book! A: But I’m not used to reading e-books, and it makes highlighting the important parts difficult. B: E-books also have the ability to highlight, make notes and add bookmarks. A: I’m still unsure about them. I don’t feel right using them. I like to be able to hold an actual object, and to flip through the
A: Bernard is still lost. He’s out there wandering around somewhere, all on his own. B: He’s chipped, isn’t he? If somebody hands him in, the vet, police or animal shelter will read his chip and they’ll call you. Don’t lose hope. A: I’ve been searching in the neighborhood, visiting all our old haunts. I’ve been to the local park five times this afternoon alone. B: Have you covered all the bases? Are you sure you’re not missing anything? A: I don’t know what else I can do. A: 伯納還沒找到，牠不曉得流浪到哪裡去了，孤孤單單的。 B: 牠有植入晶片吧？如果有人找到牠，把牠交給獸醫、警察，或是動物收容所，他們就會掃晶片，然後打電話給你。你不要放棄希望。 A: 我在附近找遍了，我們常去的地方也都找過了，光是今天下午，我就去了附近的公園五次。 B: 所有的情況你都想過了嗎？你確定沒有遺漏的地方嗎？ A: 我不知道還能夠做什麼。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei