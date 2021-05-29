Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
In Pingtung County’s Kenting area the summer sky is blue and blanketed with fluffy white clouds and the sea is calm and gentle. However, in an unprecedented situation, Kenting’s usually thriving beaches are almost completely empty this year, save for a small number of masked-up water sports workers zipping along the water on jet skis and mask-wearing tourists playing at the water’s edge and jumping around in the surf. It makes for one of the most bizarre sights of the summer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sign of how seriously Taiwanese take the government’s rules on
Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak has been heating up. When Taipei City and New Taipei City announced a level-three COVID-19 alert on May 15, members of the public showed self-discipline and solidarity by obediently staying at home, while photos of a seemingly deserted city have inspired heated online discussions. On Monday last week, one media outlet turned to an international research study from last year which found that the length and quality of sleep is linked to the probability of being infected with COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University in the US has been compiling real-time statistics on worldwide cases of COVID-19 ever since the
Bernard’s gone missing (1/5) 伯納失蹤了（一） A: I need to cancel all appointments for the next week. No exceptions. B: Whatever has happened? It must be serious for you to cancel your meeting with the president on Wednesday. A: It is serious. My father just called. Bernard’s gone missing. B: That’s terrible. Right, you need to get on the case. That dog must be found. A: We will pull out all the stops. We will leave no stone unturned. We will move Heaven and Earth to get Bernard back. A: 我下禮拜所有的會面都得要取消了，沒有例外。 B: 到底發生了什麼事？這一定很嚴重，你才會取消星期三跟總裁的會議。 A: 這事非同小可。我爸剛打電話給我，說伯納失蹤了。 B: 真糟糕！好吧，那你應該要想想辦法。一定要把狗找到。 A: 我們會竭盡所能，上天下海也要把牠給找回來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文:
After a wait of 17 years, the highly-anticipated cast reunion of hit US sitcom “Friends” will be broadcast on HBO Max Thursday, US time. The comedy about six friends’ lives, which aired between 1994 and 2004, was one of the most successful TV shows in history. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The long-awaited reunion has been delayed for about one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stars reportedly earned US$2.5 million (NT$70 million) each for their participation. Also, the show will feature over