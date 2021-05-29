SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Bernard’s gone missing (1/5) 伯納失蹤了（一） A: I need to cancel all appointments for the next week. No exceptions. B: Whatever has happened? It must be serious for you to cancel your meeting with the president on Wednesday. A: It is serious. My father just called. Bernard’s gone missing. B: That’s terrible. Right, you need to get on the case. That dog must be found. A: We will pull out all the stops. We will leave no stone unturned. We will move Heaven and Earth to get Bernard back. A: 我下禮拜所有的會面都得要取消了，沒有例外。 B: 到底發生了什麼事？這一定很嚴重，你才會取消星期三跟總裁的會議。 A: 這事非同小可。我爸剛打電話給我，說伯納失蹤了。 B: 真糟糕！好吧，那你應該要想想辦法。一定要把狗找到。 A: 我們會竭盡所能，上天下海也要把牠給找回來。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: