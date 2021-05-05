TSMC, Netflix, Hello Sunshine among most influential companies

Which companies in the world are shaping our future? Time magazine released its first ever “Time100 Most Influential Companies” last week, dividing businesses with a global impact into five categories: Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Titans and Disruptors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, known in Taiwan as a “sacred mountain protecting the country,” is listed among the Titans.

Several entertainment companies, such as Netflix, Spotify and TikTok, also made it to the list. As Time reported, Netflix’s huge success — 203 million subscribers and still counting — has forced the most powerful studios to launch their own at-home offerings, accelerating Hollywood’s realignment. “But one thing is certain: watching movies (and TV series) for the first time on Netflix has become the rule, not the exception,” the magazine added.

Also, the Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was named one of the Pioneers this year. Founded in 2016, the media group celebrates books about women’s stories through Witherspoon’s book club and then adapts them for the screen on Hello Sunshine Channel.

Actress Reese Witherspoon attends the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 25 US time. 女星瑞絲薇斯朋出席第九十三屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮，美國時間四月二十五日攝於洛杉磯。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

全球哪些公司將會改變我們的未來呢？《時代雜誌》上週首度公布「百大最具影響力公司」，將最具全球影響力的企業分成五大類︰包括開拓者、領導者、創新者、巨擘、顛覆者。被稱為是台灣「護國神山」的台積電也榜上有名，擠身巨擘之列。

數家娛樂公司這次亦高居榜上，包括網飛、思播及抖音。《時代雜誌》報導︰由於網飛的巨大成功——訂戶超過兩億多且持續增加中——迫使各大電影公司推出自己的影音平台迎戰，加速好萊塢版圖重組。該雜誌並寫道︰「但有件事則是確定的，在網飛觀賞首輪的電影（或影集），已成為主流而非特例。」

奧斯卡影后瑞絲薇斯朋所創立的Hello Sunshine，今年名列開拓者之一。該媒體集團成立於二○一六年，透過薇斯朋的讀書會來宣揚女性故事的書籍，再將故事翻拍成影片，於Hello Sunshine電視頻道播出。

(台北時報張聖恩)