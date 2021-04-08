A: I think the air conditioner’s on the blink. It doesn’t turn on when I push the button. What are we going to do?
B: We’ve had this air conditioner for years. Let’s just get a new one. We could buy one with a heater function.
A: Heater? Are you pulling my leg?
Photo: Pan Tzu-chiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者潘自強
B: A lot of people do the same thing: They buy an air conditioner in the summer when it’s scorching hot, and they forget how cold it gets in winter, much to their regret when it gets cold.
A: That’s right. My brother-in-law is from the US, and he says that Taiwan is colder than any other country, because in the winter the temperature drops to under 10 degrees, but there’s no interior heating.
B: It’s not cold in Taiwan for a long time over the year, but for those few days when we have a cold front, having a heater is worth every cent you spent on it.
A: 怎麼辦，冷氣機好像壞了，按開關都沒反應！
B: 這冷氣機也用了好多年了，乾脆換新的好了。買個有暖氣功能的。
A: 暖氣？你在開玩笑嗎？
B: 大部分的人就是跟你一樣，買冷氣機的時候都在夏天，熱得要命，所以都忘記冬天會有多冷，到時才後悔！
A: 啊對，我姐夫從美國來，說台灣是世界上最冷的國家，因為冬天十度以下，室內卻沒有暖氣。
B: 雖然一年當中台灣冷的時間不長，但是寒流來的那幾天有暖氣可以用，就值回票價了。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
On the blink
Usually referring to a mechanical or electrical device, meaning that it is malfunctioning or functioning erratically.
A: So, what have we learned about communicating on social media? B: For one, don’t assume everyone understands the details of plans. Confirm and clarify. Make sure there’s no room for misunderstanding. A: And avoid jokes like the plague. Emojis convey meaning quite well, but they’re still a blunt instrument. B: And sarcasm just doesn’t work, unless you really know each other well. A: Throw all humor, nuance and sophisticated thought out of the window, and you should be fine. A: 那我們對於社群媒體上的溝通，學到了什麼？ B: 其中一點是，不應該去假設每個人都知道事情的細節。要講清楚說明白，確認沒有誤會的空間。 A: 而且千萬要避免開玩笑。表情符號雖然可以把意思表達得蠻好，可是它畢竟是很生硬的表達工具。 B: 還有，諷刺的話根本就不會有效果，除非你真的跟對方很熟。 A: 把幽默、微妙和話中有話的文字都丟掉，這樣就不會有問題了。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文: