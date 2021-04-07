Taiwan makes its marks in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 亞洲最佳餐廳 台灣五家上榜、勇奪甜點冠軍

The Chairman in Hong Kong was named the No. 1 restaurant in the region by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 on March 25. It was the first establishment in Hong Kong to take the top spot, followed by Odette in Singapore and Den in Tokyo, Japan at the second and third spot. The event is hailed as the Oscars of fine dining in Asia.

Five Taiwanese restaurants made it to this year’s list: Mume (No. 15), Raw (No. 21), JL Studio (No. 26), Shoun RyuGin (No. 45), as well as new entry Logy (No. 24). However, Taiwan’s only Michelin three-star restaurant Le Palais was not on the list. All the winning restaurants are located in Taipei except JL Studio in Taichung.

Angela Lai of Tairroir in Taipei was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021, becoming the first Taiwanese chef to take the crown. Originally from Singapore, Lai moved to Taiwan in 2015 and is best known for her signature “Pong Pia” dessert.

The staff of Mume has a group photograph in Taipei after Mume is named one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants on March 24 last year. 團隊去年三月二十四日在台北合影，慶祝再度入選「亞洲50最佳餐廳」。 Photo courtesy of Mume Mume

照片：Mume提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「亞洲50最佳餐廳」於三月二十五日揭曉，香港大班樓榮獲亞洲區最佳餐廳冠軍，亦是榜上首次奪冠的香港餐廳，亞軍是新加坡的前冠軍Odette，季軍是日本東京的Den，該評比素有亞洲美食界奧斯卡之美譽。

今年一共有五家台灣餐廳上榜︰包括Mume（十五名）、Raw（二十一名）、JL Studio（二十六名）、祥雲龍吟（四十五名），及新上榜的Logy（二十四名），然而台灣唯一的米其林三星頤宮卻未能入選。在上榜餐廳中除了台中的JL Studio，其餘都在台北。

Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021 Angela Lai of Tairroir is pictured in this screengrab from Instagram. 台北態芮賴思瑩勇奪「亞洲最佳甜點主廚」，照片取自Instagram。 Photo: Tu Ying-ju, Liberty Times

照片：自由時報涂盈如

此外台北態芮甜點主廚賴思瑩則勇奪「亞洲最佳甜點主廚」大獎！成為台灣奪冠第一人。她來自新加坡，二○一五年搬到台灣，以招牌甜點「椪餅」聞名。

（台北時報張聖恩）