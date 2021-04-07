The Chairman in Hong Kong was named the No. 1 restaurant in the region by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 on March 25. It was the first establishment in Hong Kong to take the top spot, followed by Odette in Singapore and Den in Tokyo, Japan at the second and third spot. The event is hailed as the Oscars of fine dining in Asia.
Five Taiwanese restaurants made it to this year’s list: Mume (No. 15), Raw (No. 21), JL Studio (No. 26), Shoun RyuGin (No. 45), as well as new entry Logy (No. 24). However, Taiwan’s only Michelin three-star restaurant Le Palais was not on the list. All the winning restaurants are located in Taipei except JL Studio in Taichung.
Angela Lai of Tairroir in Taipei was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021, becoming the first Taiwanese chef to take the crown. Originally from Singapore, Lai moved to Taiwan in 2015 and is best known for her signature “Pong Pia” dessert.
Photo courtesy of Mume Mume
照片：Mume提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
「亞洲50最佳餐廳」於三月二十五日揭曉，香港大班樓榮獲亞洲區最佳餐廳冠軍，亦是榜上首次奪冠的香港餐廳，亞軍是新加坡的前冠軍Odette，季軍是日本東京的Den，該評比素有亞洲美食界奧斯卡之美譽。
今年一共有五家台灣餐廳上榜︰包括Mume（十五名）、Raw（二十一名）、JL Studio（二十六名）、祥雲龍吟（四十五名），及新上榜的Logy（二十四名），然而台灣唯一的米其林三星頤宮卻未能入選。在上榜餐廳中除了台中的JL Studio，其餘都在台北。
Photo: Tu Ying-ju, Liberty Times
照片：自由時報涂盈如
此外台北態芮甜點主廚賴思瑩則勇奪「亞洲最佳甜點主廚」大獎！成為台灣奪冠第一人。她來自新加坡，二○一五年搬到台灣，以招牌甜點「椪餅」聞名。
（台北時報張聖恩）
The COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been associated with a spate of blood clot cases in Europe. A number of European nations, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Denmark and Ireland, temporarily suspended administering the shot due to concerns about possible side effects. Responding to the news, a Taiwanese pediatric emergency doctor has recommended seeking immediate medical treatment if anyone experiences the following symptoms between four and 20 days after receiving the vaccine: rapid breathing, chest pain, paleness of the legs and feet, reduced blood circulation, persistent abdominal pain, headaches, blurred vision or bruising. Wu
A: So, what have we learned about communicating on social media? B: For one, don’t assume everyone understands the details of plans. Confirm and clarify. Make sure there’s no room for misunderstanding. A: And avoid jokes like the plague. Emojis convey meaning quite well, but they’re still a blunt instrument. B: And sarcasm just doesn’t work, unless you really know each other well. A: Throw all humor, nuance and sophisticated thought out of the window, and you should be fine. A: 那我們對於社群媒體上的溝通，學到了什麼？ B: 其中一點是，不應該去假設每個人都知道事情的細節。要講清楚說明白，確認沒有誤會的空間。 A: 而且千萬要避免開玩笑。表情符號雖然可以把意思表達得蠻好，可是它畢竟是很生硬的表達工具。 B: 還有，諷刺的話根本就不會有效果，除非你真的跟對方很熟。 A: 把幽默、微妙和話中有話的文字都丟掉，這樣就不會有問題了。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (1/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（一） A: In March, spring was upon us, then the last two weeks it suddenly turned cold, and now it’s like a hot summer’s day. This weather is really unpredictable. B: Yep. Summer will be here soon. We should clean the filter in the air conditioner to get ready. A: Huh? You can take this out? B: My god, you’ve never cleaned it? It’s caked with dust! This way the air conditioner will waste electricity. A: No wonder my electricity bill was so high last summer. A: 三月春暖花開，然後前兩個禮拜忽然變得好冷，現在又熱得跟夏天一樣，這種天氣真是難以捉摸！ B: 對呀，夏天快到了，我們把冷氣機濾網清洗一下，提早做準備。 A: 蛤？這個可以拆喔？ B: 天哪你都不洗的嗎，你看好多灰塵！這樣冷氣會很耗電耶！ A: 難怪去年夏天電費那麼高！ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文: