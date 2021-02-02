SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you checked all your pockets? (2/5) 你每個口袋都找過了嗎？（二）

A: Excuse me, I’ve lost my Easy Card. I think I left it on the train. Now I can’t swipe out of the station.

C: Would you like to pay the excess fare?

A: I also have an iPass card, can I use this to pay the exit fare?

The ticket gate in a Taipei MRT station, with the information counter to the side, pictured on June 1, 2014. 台北捷運站出入口之驗票閘門，及一旁之詢問處(information)。攝於二○一四年六月一日。 Photo: Chen En-huei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳恩惠

C: You can, but you won’t be able to get a refund on the initial fare.

A: That’s fine. We’re a bit pushed for time. I’ll worry about that after I get out of the station.

C: OK, it’s done. You still have NT$72 left on your iPass card.

A: Thank you! Oh, one more thing… If I did leave the card on the train, how can I go about getting it back? It’s a credit card linked to my Easy Card, and will top-up automatically, so I’m in trouble if someone else uses it.

C: I’ll give you this form. It has the customer service number of the Metro Lost and Found on it. Give them a call in a while and ask them if anyone has handed it in.

A: 不好意思，我的悠遊卡不見了，可能掉在車上，所以沒辦法刷卡出站。

C: 那你要補票嗎？

A: 我這邊另外有一張一卡通，可以用這張再刷一次扣款嗎？

C: 可以，可是重複扣的車資沒辦法退還喔！

A: 沒關係，我們趕時間，先趕快出站再說。

C: 處理好了，這張一卡通餘額還有七十二元。

A: 謝謝！那再請問，我那張卡片如果是掉在車上，要怎麼找回來？那是悠遊卡聯名的信用卡，可以自動加值，所以如果被別人拿去用就慘了！

C: 這張單子給你，上面有捷運遺失物中心的服務電話，你待會可以打電話問有沒有人撿到送去。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

