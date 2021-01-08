SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (5/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃 (五)

A: Do you want to hoover or mop?

B: You get ready with the vacuum cleaner, I’m going to dust the shelves, window sills and all the surfaces first. When you’ve vacuumed, I’ll mop the floor.

A: Grand. Fill the bucket with warm water. I think grandmama keeps the floor cleaning liquid in the cupboard under the stairs. Give it a quick mop and we’re done.

Mopping the floor. 拖地板。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: We’re just about finished, but what are you going to do now? Your grandmother obviously cannot cope living here by herself. She’s allowed her apartment get in a real state.

A: I’ll talk to the rest of the family. We’ll have to think about paying for a cleaner to come around every week.

B: Good, because I’m not helping you next time. It was exhausting.

A: 你要用吸塵器還是拖把？

B: 你把吸塵器準備好，我先把架子、窗臺，和所有東西表面上的的灰塵擦掉。你用吸塵器吸過以後，我再來拖地。

A: 讚。把水桶用溫水裝滿。奶奶好像是把地板清潔劑放在樓梯下面的櫃子裡。把地板快速地拖一下，就大功告成了。

B: 我們快做完了。那你以後要怎麼辦？很明顯你奶奶沒辦法自己一個人住在這裡。她讓自己的公寓變得一團糟。

A: 我會跟其他家人討論。我們得考慮請清潔工每個禮拜來打掃。

B: 很好。因為我下次不會幫你了。這累得要命。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: