BTS, Twice and more join 2020 MAMA on Sunday / MAMA將線上直播 BTS、Twice等天團週日開唱

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, known as “MAMA,” the K-pop industry’s biggest annual music awards show, is returning to South Korea again for the first time in 11 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s MAMA will be held online with no live audience on Sunday. Hosted by actor Song Joong-ki, the show will feature top K-pop acts such as BTS and Twice.

Originally, boyband Wanna One, which rose from the second season of Mnet’s reality show Produce 101 series, was expected to stage a reunion performance at MAMA. After the court revealed last month the names of trainees who were excluded from the group due to a vote-manipulation scandal, the TV channel confirmed that the group, which disbanded in January last year, will not appear at the event.

The show will also be broadcast live in Taiwan by friDay, an online video platform of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. According to friDay, its live broadcast of a k-pop concert on Nov. 21 successfully attracted nearly 800,000 viewers, boosting its music download services by 60 percent.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○二○「Mnet亞洲音樂頒獎典禮」（簡稱MAMA），是韓流界的年度盛事，在睽違十一年後首次重返南韓。受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，MAMA將在本週日以無現場觀眾的方式線上直播。節目將由人氣男神宋仲基主持，表演陣容則包括韓流天團防彈少年團（BTS）和Twice等多組豪華卡司。

之前傳聞指出，自選秀節目「Produce 101」第二季脫穎而出的夯團Wanna One，有可能在頒獎典禮上合體開唱。不過韓國的法院稍早在上個月，公開了因該節目的作票醜聞而被排除在男團外的訓練生名字，隨後該頻道即宣布這個去年一月解散的團體將不會在MAMA現身。

在台灣，遠傳電信旗下的friDay影音平台也將轉播該節目。而根據friDay表示，該平台於十一月二十一日所轉播的另一場韓流演唱會，成功吸引了近八十萬人次收看，同時音樂下載服務亦暴增百分之六十。

(台北時報張聖恩)