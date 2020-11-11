Actress Ruby Lin raises funds for ‘Infinite Love’ campaign 林心如替「愛無限」募款 五字訣助視障

Actress Ruby Lin, who is a charity ambassador of the TVBS Foundation, has been promoting the foundation’s “Infinite Love” fundraising campaign, which is raising money for a total of 20 charity groups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin said that public donations to charitable organizations have seriously declined this year, while many shelters have been forced to close.

To show her support for the disadvantaged, Lin recently visited the Institute for the Blind of Taiwan in Taichung, where she learned how to guide visually-impaired people in the street properly, including the five-word principle — “observe, ask, touch, guide, describe.” “It’s more blessed to give than to receive,” she said, calling on the public to give generously.

To help people get an understanding of the challenges faced by the blind, YouTuber “PY” last month also released a video of himself secretly protecting his visually-impaired brother, who attempted to walk home from school by himself for the first time. Their brotherly love has moved numerous viewers online.

Actress Ruby Lin, center, attends a news conference in Taipei on Oct. 14, hoping to raise NT$15 million for “Infinite Love” campaign. 女星林心如（中）十月十四日在台北市出席記者會，希望替「愛無限」慈善活動募集一千五百萬台幣。 Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

女星林心如是TVBS信望愛永續基金會公益大使，她近日宣傳該基金會「愛無限」募款活動，為總共二十家慈善團體來募款。受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，她說今年民眾對於慈善機構的捐款嚴重下滑，不少庇護所目前亦被迫關閉中。

為了用行動力挺弱勢，林心如親自造訪了台中市的台灣盲人重建院，並學習如何在街上正確引導視障人士，包括安全引導的五字訣——「觀、問、碰、引、述」。她還說︰「施比受更有福！」呼籲大家能踴躍捐款。

而為了幫助大眾了解盲人面臨的挑戰，網路創作者「P歪」上個月發布一支影片，記錄他的視障弟弟首次嘗試放學自己走回家，他則偷偷跟在後面保護他弟弟，兩人的兄弟情也讓許多網友大為感動。

（台北時報張聖恩〉