‘Emily in Paris’ becomes most-watched Netflix show worldwide《艾蜜莉在巴黎》衝上Netflix全球收視冠軍

Since its premiere on Oct. 2, US comedy series Emily in Paris has caused a sensation across the world. The Web TV series, starring actress Lily Collins, tells the story of Emily, a young woman who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job, as she struggles both at work and in love while experiencing culture shock.

The show has topped streaming giant Netflix’s global chart and is the most-watched show in Taiwan. But the American perspective of the lead character has offended some French critics, who say that the “City of Lights” is not just about berets, croissants and cafes, and that Paris is almost “unrecognizable” in the show.

Interestingly, the rom-com series was created by Darren Star, the executive producer of HBO’s Sex and the City, and both tell the story of a young woman trying to survive in a big city unfamiliar to her. For many viewers, the new show is like an “ode” to the old one and is bringing back their good old memories.

This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins, right, and William Abadie in a scene from Emily in Paris. 演員莉莉柯林斯(右〉、威廉阿巴迪在《艾蜜莉在巴黎》場景中,該劇照由網飛所提供。 Photo: AP照片:美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國喜劇影集《艾蜜莉在巴黎》十月二日開播後,在全球掀起追劇熱潮。該網劇由女星莉莉柯林斯主演,劇情敘述一名年輕女子為了工作機會,而從芝加哥搬到巴黎。不但工作愛情兩頭燒,同時還飽受「文化衝擊」。

該劇近日稱霸串流影音龍頭網飛的全球排行榜第一名,在台灣也是收視冠軍。不過主角的美式觀點卻也惹惱某些法國影評,他們說譽稱為「璀璨之城」的巴黎不是只有貝雷帽、可頌和咖啡館,還說劇中的巴黎都快讓人認不出來了。

有趣的是,這部浪漫喜劇是由達倫史達所創作,而他正是《慾望城市》的執行製作。兩部影集都是關於年輕女性試圖在陌生的大城市生存的故事,因此許多觀眾覺得新作在向舊作致敬,並讓他們想起之前美好的回憶。

(台北時報張聖恩)