Typhoonless year brings water shortage in fall/winter 颱風沒來台灣缺水 近期三措施省水

Most years, Taiwan is hit by typhoons during the summer and fall, but we have yet to see a typhoon this year. This unusual situation has put pressure on water supply levels in reservoirs around Taiwan.

Due to global warming, the typhoons generated in the Pacific Ocean this year have all moved northward, bypassing Taiwan. Although successive fronts and afternoon showers have brought rainfall, it was only fragmented, covering limited areas and did little to replenish reservoirs. As a result, the reservoir storage this year is lower than in previous years.

According to the Water Resource Agency, as of 2pm yesterday, the Shihmen Reservoir’s water storage was 44 percent of capacity, the Feicuei Reservoir’s was 62.3 percent and the Zengwen Reservoir’s was 31.3 percent. Two of the three major water reservoirs have less than 50 percent of their water storage capacity.

Mingde Reservoir in Miaoli County, which on Oct. 14 recorded water storage of only 21 percent of capacity, the lowest level in 20 years. As the reservoir mainly supplies water for irrigation, the Miaoli Management Office of the Irrigation Agency, Council of Agriculture, is implementing a four-day irrigation rotation to control water usage. 明德水庫蓄水率百分之二十一，創下二十年來新低。因該水庫主供農業灌溉，農田水利署苗栗管理處也實施「灌四停四」輪灌。十月十四日攝於苗栗縣。 Photo: Peng Chien-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者彭健禮

In order to prepare for demand for water next year, the government has decided to implement three measures to control water usage. Firstly, starting from last Wednesday, night water pressure in the Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli areas was to be lowered from 11pm through to 5am the following day. Secondly, the irrigation of some areas of Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli was to be suspended, and farmers affected by the measures will receive government compensation. Thirdly, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is setting up a central drought response center to better respond to the crisis and to distribute water resources according to needs. Taiwanese are advised to take water-saving measures.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

台灣每年夏、秋兩季颱風頻繁，但詭異的是，今年截至目前為止，竟無任何一個颱風登陸台灣，造成水庫缺水問題。

這是因為全球暖化之影響，今年大平洋生成的颱風往北移，導致沒有任何一個颱風進來台灣，雖然陸續有鋒面及午後陣雨帶來雨量，但下雨範圍多為局部地區，導致水庫蓄水量較往年低。

水利署資料顯示，截至昨日十四時為止，石門水庫蓄水量為百分之四十四，翡翠水庫蓄水量百分之六十二點三，曾文水庫蓄水率百分之三十一點三，三大水庫中有兩座儲水量低於五成。

為審慎因應明年用水需求，政府實施三項因應措施。第一，桃竹苗中自上週三起，每天二十三點至隔日清晨五點實施減壓供水；第二，桃竹苗部分地區的農田，將停止供灌。政府也會給予補償，維持農民生活；第三，經濟部將成立抗旱中央應變中心，拉高應變層級，做好調度節水，更請全民配合省水。

(自由時報)