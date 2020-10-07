The 58th “10 Outstanding Young Persons Awards” ceremony took place in Kaohsiung late last month. Several celebrities were among this year’s winners — including Golden Melody Award-winning singer Crowd Lu, Taiwanese-American TV host Janet Hsieh, top male gymnast Lee Chih-kai and world-class violist Benny Tseng.
The award is organized by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in honor of outstanding Taiwanese nationals aged 20 to 40 for their achievements. Although the name of the award implies 10 winners, a total of 12 winners were picked this year. Other young talent on the list included David Chou, Cheng Ho, Hsu Te-hua, Huang Chen-lun, Huang Wei-hsiang, Vivi Lin, Lin Yu-chun and Albert Liu.
Lee, who won a silver medal for men’s pommel horse at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, is the first gymnast to win the award. He described the award as “unbelievable” and thanked his long-term coach Lin Yu-hsin at a news conference recently, saying that the award will serve as a motivation for him to keep fighting for his goal.
Photo: Ge Yu-hao, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報葛祐豪
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
第五十八屆「十大傑出青年」頒獎典禮上月底在高雄市舉行，今年有多位名人入選——包括金曲獎歌手盧廣仲、台裔美籍電視主持人Janet(謝怡芬)、頂尖體操國手李智凱、國際小提琴家曾宇謙。
該獎項由國際青年商會中華民國總會所發起，以表揚二十至四十歲之間優秀台灣國民的成就。雖然名義上是「十大」傑出青年，但是今年總共有十二人入選。獲獎名單上的青年才俊還包括︰周仁海、何凱成、徐德華、黃振倫、黃偉翔、林薇、林玉俊、劉峻誠。
李智凱在二○一九年世界體操錦標賽，勇奪男子鞍馬項目銀牌，也是第一位入選傑出青年的體操選手。他近日在記者會上表示，得知獲選時感覺很不可思議，並感謝長期以來的教練林育信，還說這個獎就像是一種動力，讓他可以繼續奮戰下去。
(台北時報張聖恩)
