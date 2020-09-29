A: Here’s the meat section. How about some ribeye steak?
B: Is ribeye your favorite cut?
A: Yep. It has the perfect ratio of marbled fat to lean meat and a delicious flavor.
B: You’re such a foodie! Australian or American?
A: Australian: their cows are grass-fed, instead of grain-fed, which gives the meat a nicer flavor.
B: OK, I’m sold. Let’s also go local with some wild boar sausages and pig’s blood cake.
A: 這裡是肉品區，要不要買一些肋眼牛排？
B: 肋眼是你最喜歡的部位嗎？
A: 沒錯，肋眼大理石般的油花跟瘦肉比例完美，還有可口的風味。
B: 你真是個吃貨！要選澳洲牛還是美國牛？
A: 澳洲牛︰因為澳洲主要是草飼牛，而不是穀飼的，這讓肉的風味更好。
B: 好哦，我被你說服了。我們也買點本地產品吧，像是山豬肉香腸跟豬血糕。
“the perfect ratio”
This means two things are in pefect balance or harmony with each other. In this case, it means there is just the right amount of fat and lean meat.
