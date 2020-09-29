SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You’re a barbecue pro! (2/5) 你真是個烤肉高手！（二）

A: Here’s the meat section. How about some ribeye steak?

B: Is ribeye your favorite cut?

A: Yep. It has the perfect ratio of marbled fat to lean meat and a delicious flavor.

A prime ribeye steak, showing its marbled fat, is displayed in an undated promotional photograph. 一塊頂級肋眼牛排在宣傳照中呈現大理石般的油花，照片日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Hutong 照片：胡同提供

B: You’re such a foodie! Australian or American?

A: Australian: their cows are grass-fed, instead of grain-fed, which gives the meat a nicer flavor.

B: OK, I’m sold. Let’s also go local with some wild boar sausages and pig’s blood cake.

A: 這裡是肉品區，要不要買一些肋眼牛排？

B: 肋眼是你最喜歡的部位嗎？

A: 沒錯，肋眼大理石般的油花跟瘦肉比例完美，還有可口的風味。

B: 你真是個吃貨！要選澳洲牛還是美國牛？

A: 澳洲牛︰因為澳洲主要是草飼牛，而不是穀飼的，這讓肉的風味更好。

B: 好哦，我被你說服了。我們也買點本地產品吧，像是山豬肉香腸跟豬血糕。

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報章厚明譯)

