Berlin Film Festival to make acting prizes gender neutral 柏林影展創舉 不再區分影后、影帝

The organizers of the Berlin International Film Festival (aka Berlinale) said last Monday that they will stop awarding separate acting prizes to women and men beginning next year, and the performance awards will be defined in a gender-neutral way at next year’s festival, for which a physical event is planned.

The festival awards a Golden Bear for the best film and a series of Silver Bears, which until this year included best actor and best actress honors. Organizers said those prizes will be replaced with a Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance and a Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance.

In a statement, the co-heads of the festival, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, said “not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry.”

This file image released by Focus Features shows British actor Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the 2015 film The Danish Girl, portraying the story of Lili Elbe, the first known recipient of sex reassignment surgery. 英國演員艾迪‧瑞德曼在二○一五年電影《丹麥女孩》中，飾演最早接受性別重置手術之人莉莉·艾爾伯。劇照由焦點影業提供。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

The festival’s Golden Bear is one of the most prestigious awards in Europe, together with the Palme d’Or of the Cannes festival in France and the Golden Lion award of the Venice Film Festival. Cannes still singles out a best actor and actress, while Venice awards a Volpi cup to actors of each sex.

At the same time, the Alfred Bauer Prize, which is named after the festival’s founding director, will be permanently retired. The prize was suspended this year due to revelations about Bauer’s role in the Nazis’ moviemaking bureaucracy.

Commenting on the decision to hold a physical event next year, despite uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two directors stressed the need for a “lively relationship with the audience.” “In times of the corona pandemic, it has become even clearer that we still require analogue experience spaces in the cultural realm,” they said, noting that other festivals have also resumed holding physical rather than virtual events. The 2021 festival is scheduled for Feb. 11-21.

(AP with staff writer)

柏林國際影展主辦單位上週一表示，自明年起，他們不再分別頒發男女演員獎項。明年的影展將會以性別中立的方式來定義表演獎項，並將舉行實體典禮。

柏林影展頒發金熊獎給最佳影片，以及銀熊獎給一系列項目，截至今年，銀熊獎均包括最佳男主角及最佳女主角獎。主辦單位表示，這些獎項將以最佳主角銀熊獎，及最佳配角銀熊獎兩獎項取代。

柏林影展兩位總監瑪麗耶特‧里森貝克及卡洛‧夏堤安在一份聲明中表示：「不以性別來區分表演類獎項，所包含的信號是電影界對性別有更加敏銳的意識」。

德國柏林影展的金熊獎為歐洲地位最高的電影獎之一，與法國坎城影展的金棕櫚獎，以及義大利威尼斯電影節的金獅獎齊名。坎城影展及威尼斯影展仍分別頒發男、女演員獎。

此外，以柏林影展創辦人命名的阿爾弗雷德‧鮑爾獎將永不再頒發。鮑爾被踢爆曾為納粹政府電影機構工作，因此今年該獎停頒。

縱有冠狀病毒疫情所造成之不確定性，對於明年柏林影展舉行實體典禮的決定，兩位總監強調「與觀眾保持活生生關係」之必要性。「冠狀病毒疫情中愈發清楚顯示，在文化場域中，我們對提供類比經驗的空間仍有需求」，他們表示，其他影展也已恢復舉行實體典禮。二○二一年之柏林影展訂於二月十一日至二十一日舉行。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）