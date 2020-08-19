In order to celebrate Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, Taipei City Government launched a program of arts and cultural activities in the city’s Dadaocheng area, starting Saturday last week, to promote this year’s “Taipei Valentine’s Day” on Saturday. In addition to a love-themed concert, there will be a large fireworks display that evening.
“Qixi” is the seventh evening of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, which falls on Tuesday next week, marking the annual date between the Cowherd and Weaver Girl in Chinese mythology. This year’s concert will feature Golden Melody Award-winning singer Eve Ai, veteran singer Wan Fang and various artists, and the fireworks will be displayed during the intermission.
Meanwhile, local business owners have tried to attract customers by working with the Taipei Xia-Hai City God Temple. If you spend NT$500 (US$16.9) of your “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” in the area, you will have a chance to win a limited edition fragrance “love sachet” created by designer Aaron Nieh for the temple, which also worships the Matchmaking God.
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
為了慶祝中式情人節，也就是七夕節，台北市政府自上週六起，在大稻埕地區展開一系列藝文活動，宣傳本週六將登場的2020「大稻埕情人節」。除了以愛情為主題的演唱會外，當晚還有大型煙火秀。
「七夕」是指農曆七月七日的晚上，也就是下週二。這是在神話中，牛郎織女一年一度約會的日子。今年的演唱會則邀請金曲歌后艾怡良、資深歌手萬芳等藝人，並於中場休息時間施放煙火秀。
Photo courtesy of Dihua Commercial DISTRICT 照片︰迪化商圈提供
此外，當地商家為吸引顧客，還和台北霞海城隍廟合作。只要在當地以「振興三倍券」消費五百元（十六‧九美元），就有機會獲得聶永真依據該廟供奉之月下老人設計的限量月老香包。
（台北時報張聖恩）
1. valentine n. 情人 (qing2 ren2)
2. intermission n. 中場休息 (zhong1 chang3 xiu1 xi2)
3. voucher n. 票券 (piao4 quan4)
4. sachet n. 香包、香袋 (xiang1 bao1, xiang1 dai4)
5. matchmaking n. 作媒 (zuo4 mei2)
An Internet meme, “It’s so much like love,” has created a stir and become viral recently in Taiwan — simply adding this phrase at the end of any sentence turns it into a short poem. It all started with a photo of handwriting by an estate agent surnamed Wang, in which he hadwritten down step-by-step instructions: first write something that comes to you randomly, then conclude with “It’s so much like love,” and voila, you have a short poem. Written in June last year, the note only became viral in the last few weeks after being forwarded by Internet influencers. The public
How was Father’s Day? 父親節過得如何？ A: After registering at the emergency room, we had to wait three hours before we were able to see a doctor. B: Was that because they were busy dealing with COVID-9 cases? A: No, I asked a nurse and she told me they were still treating the injured from an earlier multiple-vehicle collision. B: If it were me, I would have been freaking out about catching COVID-19, cooped up inside a hospital for that long. A: Huh? There haven’t been any local cases of the virus for months. You really are a worrywart! (Edward Jones, Taipei Times) A: 我們在急診室掛號之後，竟然等了三個多小時才看到醫生。 B:
A: Your family’s Father’s Day celebrations were much more interesting than ours. We spent half the day in hospital. B: Oh my goodness. What happened? A: My dad is really clumsy at the best of times, but this time he really took the cake: he fell down the stairs in our house and hit his head. After he came to, he felt dizzy and confused. B: So you took him to the hospital for a check up? A: Yep. Thankfully he’s fine. It was just a minor concussion. B: Thank goodness for that. Still, it was
We came across three scenes on the road to Ruili. The first was a small bungalow by the side of the road. Behind was a magnificent view over the valley below. Outside was a set of metal patio furniture and a garden swing seat. The metal furniture was rusted; the swing seat had weeds curling up through the arm rests and around the legs. It looked as if they had not been used for a long time. The scene gave us a feeling of loneliness and dashed hopes. Perhaps the owner of the house had imagined sunny days relaxing in