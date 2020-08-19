Fireworks scheduled for this year’s ‘Taipei Valentine’s Day’ 2020「大稻埕情人節」 煙火秀將登場

In order to celebrate Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, Taipei City Government launched a program of arts and cultural activities in the city’s Dadaocheng area, starting Saturday last week, to promote this year’s “Taipei Valentine’s Day” on Saturday. In addition to a love-themed concert, there will be a large fireworks display that evening.

“Qixi” is the seventh evening of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, which falls on Tuesday next week, marking the annual date between the Cowherd and Weaver Girl in Chinese mythology. This year’s concert will feature Golden Melody Award-winning singer Eve Ai, veteran singer Wan Fang and various artists, and the fireworks will be displayed during the intermission.

Meanwhile, local business owners have tried to attract customers by working with the Taipei Xia-Hai City God Temple. If you spend NT$500 (US$16.9) of your “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” in the area, you will have a chance to win a limited edition fragrance “love sachet” created by designer Aaron Nieh for the temple, which also worships the Matchmaking God.

A fireworks display takes place for the 2019 Taipei Valentine’s Day on Aug. 3 last year. 煙火在2019「大稻埕情人節」綻放，攝於去年八月三日。 Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為了慶祝中式情人節，也就是七夕節，台北市政府自上週六起，在大稻埕地區展開一系列藝文活動，宣傳本週六將登場的2020「大稻埕情人節」。除了以愛情為主題的演唱會外，當晚還有大型煙火秀。

「七夕」是指農曆七月七日的晚上，也就是下週二。這是在神話中，牛郎織女一年一度約會的日子。今年的演唱會則邀請金曲歌后艾怡良、資深歌手萬芳等藝人，並於中場休息時間施放煙火秀。

A “love sachet” designed by Aaron Nieh is pictured in this undated photograph. 聶永真所設計的限量月老香包，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Dihua Commercial DISTRICT 照片︰迪化商圈提供

此外，當地商家為吸引顧客，還和台北霞海城隍廟合作。只要在當地以「振興三倍券」消費五百元（十六‧九美元），就有機會獲得聶永真依據該廟供奉之月下老人設計的限量月老香包。

（台北時報張聖恩）