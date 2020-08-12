Asia’s first iPhone-shot film ‘I Weirdo’ hits screens 亞洲首部iPhone拍攝長片 《怪胎》話題十足

I Weirdo, Asia’s first iPhone-shot feature film, hit the screens nationwide on Friday. Starring Taiwan’s Golden Horse Award-winning actor Austin Lin and actress Nikki Hsieh, the story is about a couple with “obsessive-compulsive disorder” (OCD) trying to fit in to “normal” society. Filmed and edited by director Liao Ming-yi using his iPhone XS Max, the movie has received much attention.

As Variety magazine says, “Who would have thought a romantic comedy on the pain of being different could become such ironic and timely viewing in a global pandemic?” adding that the so-called “weirdos” with a fear of getting dirty in the film now look like social-distancing heroes in locked-down lives.

The film has recently won two viewers’ choice awards at the Far East Film Festival in Italy, as well as the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema’s NETPAC Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea. It has also been invited to the Fantasia International Film Festival that will open in Canada on Aug. 20.

Actor Austin Lin in a still from I Weirdo. 演員林柏宏在電影《怪胎》劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Activator Marketing Company照片︰牽猴子整合行銷公司提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

亞洲首部用iPhone拍攝的電影長片《怪胎》上週五起全台上映，該片由金馬獎得主林柏宏、謝欣穎主演，敘述一對身患「強迫症」（OCD）的情侶，試著融入「正常」的社會。而導演廖明毅用iPhone XS Max進行拍攝、剪輯，引發不少熱議。

《綜藝》雜誌最近就評論︰「誰會想得到呢？這部關於與眾不同之苦的浪漫喜劇片，竟然變成在全球疫情下既諷刺又切合時宜的觀影經驗。」該雜誌還指出，片中具有潔癖的「怪胎」，在今日的封城生活中，看來更像保持社交距離的勇士。

《怪胎》近日進軍義大利遠東影展，榮獲兩項觀眾票選獎。並受邀參加南韓富川奇幻影展，且勇奪亞洲電影促進聯盟所頒發的「奈派克獎」。該片還入選為加拿大奇幻影展競賽片，該影展即將在八月二十日開幕。

（台北時報張聖恩〉