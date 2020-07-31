The beloved boy Viking character is back! Animated film Vic the Viking — The Magic Sword is hitting the screens in Taiwan today. This time around, Vic’s father, village chief Halvar, steals a magic sword from pirates that turns Vic’s mother into gold, and the clever hero ventures to a dangerous land to find the cure.
Based on children’s book Vicke Viking, the Viking boy first gained global fame when animated TV series Vicky the Viking was released in the 1970s. The show relates the adventures of a boy who uses his wits to help the people in his village. It was perhaps one of the most popular cartoons for Taiwan’s sixth and seventh graders, born in the 1970s and 1980s. The series inspired numerous pirate animations, including One Piece.
The new movie is based on animated TV series Vic the Viking aired in 2013-14, introducing the Norse thunder god Thor into the plot to add more excitement to the journey.
Photo courtesy of sky Films Entertainment照片︰華映娛樂提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
大家最喜愛的維京男孩回來啦！動畫電影《北海小英雄—魔劍傳奇》今日在台上映。這一次，小威的村長爸爸哈瓦從海盜們那裡偷來一把神奇寶劍，但寶劍卻將他媽媽變成了黃金。於是聰明的小威冒險前往危險國度尋找解藥。
《北海小英雄》電視版本改編自童書《維京人小威》，一九七○年代推出後，使得這位維京男孩在全世界聲名遠播。該卡通是小威運用機智幫助村民的冒險故事，是七○、八○年代出生的台灣六、七年級生最愛看的卡通之一。該系列更啟發了《海賊王》等無數海盜主題動畫。
而這次的電影，以二○一三至一四年推出的新版同名電視卡通為基礎。劇情甚至加入北歐神話中的「雷神」索爾，讓小威這次的旅程更令人興奮。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. Viking n. 維京人、北歐人 (wei2 jing1 ren2, bei3 ou1 ren2)
2. pirate n. 海盜 (hai3 dao4)
3. wits n. 機智 (ji1 zhi4)
4. inspire v. 啟發 (qi3 fa1)
5. Thor n. 索爾 (suo2 er3)
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
Scientists have predicted for the first time when, where and how polar bears are likely to disappear, warning that if greenhouse gas emissions stay on their current trajectory all but a few polar bear populations in the Arctic will probably be gone by 2100. By as early as 2040, it is very likely that many polar bears will begin to experience reproductive failure, leading to local extinctions, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. The study examines how the bears will be affected under two different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The researchers found that under a business-as-usual emissions scenario,
Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients: Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia — by a drone. The flying vehicle comes with little fuss, hovering briefly over her yard and letting down its package. “It’s very fast — even the noise you hear is no more than 30 seconds,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The service is a pilot project by Google parent Alphabet Inc’s drone delivery business Wing, which is operating similar projects in Finland and Australia. In Christiansburg, residents who sign up can get drone delivery from a locally owned business, a national pharmacy and FedEx. RISING
When he was still only 11 years old, watercolor artist Lin Ying-che, born in Chiayi County’s Puzih City, was taught by Wu Mei-lin, an established artist at the time. Lin would later have to put his dreams of being a painter on hold as he had to turn his attention to looking after his family. Even his wife had no idea that he was able to paint, and it wasn’t until after he retired at the age of 75 that Lin picked up the brush again, after a gap of over 60 years. Over the following decade, he has been