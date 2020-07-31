New animated film ‘Vic the Viking’ hits screens today 《北海小英雄》今日上映 雷神索爾助陣

The beloved boy Viking character is back! Animated film Vic the Viking — The Magic Sword is hitting the screens in Taiwan today. This time around, Vic’s father, village chief Halvar, steals a magic sword from pirates that turns Vic’s mother into gold, and the clever hero ventures to a dangerous land to find the cure.

Based on children’s book Vicke Viking, the Viking boy first gained global fame when animated TV series Vicky the Viking was released in the 1970s. The show relates the adventures of a boy who uses his wits to help the people in his village. It was perhaps one of the most popular cartoons for Taiwan’s sixth and seventh graders, born in the 1970s and 1980s. The series inspired numerous pirate animations, including One Piece.

The new movie is based on animated TV series Vic the Viking aired in 2013-14, introducing the Norse thunder god Thor into the plot to add more excitement to the journey.

Actor Chris Wang, who did the dubbing for a warrior in Vic the Viking, and an actor dressed as the character pose for photos at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday last week. 演員宥勝受邀替《北海小英雄》劇中的戰士配音，上週四在台北市的記者會和男主角小威合影。 Photo courtesy of sky Films Entertainment照片︰華映娛樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

大家最喜愛的維京男孩回來啦！動畫電影《北海小英雄—魔劍傳奇》今日在台上映。這一次，小威的村長爸爸哈瓦從海盜們那裡偷來一把神奇寶劍，但寶劍卻將他媽媽變成了黃金。於是聰明的小威冒險前往危險國度尋找解藥。

《北海小英雄》電視版本改編自童書《維京人小威》，一九七○年代推出後，使得這位維京男孩在全世界聲名遠播。該卡通是小威運用機智幫助村民的冒險故事，是七○、八○年代出生的台灣六、七年級生最愛看的卡通之一。該系列更啟發了《海賊王》等無數海盜主題動畫。

而這次的電影，以二○一三至一四年推出的新版同名電視卡通為基礎。劇情甚至加入北歐神話中的「雷神」索爾，讓小威這次的旅程更令人興奮。

（台北時報張聖恩〉