The Latin word plaga means a snare or a hunting net, and is thought to derive from the Proto Indo-European root *plak, meaning “to weave.” From this came the Latin noun plagium, meaning the act of “kidnapping” and “the netting of game.” The perpetrator of the act was called a plagiarius, that is, a kidnapper (a person who steals a human regarded at the time as “belonging” to another, for example a child or somebody else’s slave).
By extension, plagiarius also came to mean a seducer or, after the Roman poet Martial complained of another poet “kidnapping his verses” in the 1st century AD, somebody who commits literary theft by attempting to pass off others’ artistic designs, ideas or writing as their own.
In the 17th and early 18th century the Latin for “kidnapper” and “kidnapping” were adopted into English as “plagiary” and “plagium,” respectively. Martial’s sense of the plagiarius as the committer of literary theft was also adopted into English: over time, the word “plagiary” evolved into “plagiarist,” the modern word for the perpetrator of literary theft, while the modern word for the act changed from “plagium” to “plagiarism.”
Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Taipei Times 照片：自由時報記者陳文嬋
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)
拉丁文「plaga」意為陷阱，或捕鳥獸之網，據信由原始印歐語字根「*plak」（意為「編織」）演變而來。由此字根衍生出之拉丁文名詞「plagium」，意為「綁架」的行動，以及「為狩獵結網」。犯下綁架罪的人則稱為「plagiarius」，亦即綁架者（偷取當時被認為是他人「財產」的人，例如兒童或別人的奴隸）。「plagiarius」的衍伸義還有「誘惑者」，以及犯下文學偷竊罪的人，因其試圖將別人的藝術構思、見解或文字假冒為自己的，其典故來自西元一世紀的羅馬詩人馬提亞爾，他抱怨另一位詩人「綁架了他的詩句」。
在十七世紀與十八世紀早期，「綁架者」及「綁架」的拉丁文被英文吸收，分別成為「plagiary」（剽竊）及「plagium」這兩個字。馬提亞爾所說的「plagiarius」——犯下文學偷竊罪的人，也被英文吸收：久而久之，「plagiary」演變為現今「plagiarist」（抄襲者、剽竊者、文抄公）一字，而抄襲的行為則由「plagium」變成現代的拼法「plagiarism」。
（台北時報林俐凱譯）
In Jiaokeng Borough in Tainan’s Sinhua District, an abandoned shell of a building, its walls overgrown with dense climbing vines, has become a popular photo op for users of Instagram and Facebook. Nicknamed “The Hulk’s House,” the 43-year-old building is perilous due to a lack of hand rails and other safety features. Despite this, tourists continue to ignore repeated warnings and to enter the building without permission. Officials from Sinhua District Office scrambled to contact the landowner, surnamed Lin, who has now strung up a red banner emblazoned with a warning, appealing to members of the public not to trespass
Scientists have predicted for the first time when, where and how polar bears are likely to disappear, warning that if greenhouse gas emissions stay on their current trajectory all but a few polar bear populations in the Arctic will probably be gone by 2100. By as early as 2040, it is very likely that many polar bears will begin to experience reproductive failure, leading to local extinctions, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. The study examines how the bears will be affected under two different greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. The researchers found that under a business-as-usual emissions scenario,
When he was still only 11 years old, watercolor artist Lin Ying-che, born in Chiayi County’s Puzih City, was taught by Wu Mei-lin, an established artist at the time. Lin would later have to put his dreams of being a painter on hold as he had to turn his attention to looking after his family. Even his wife had no idea that he was able to paint, and it wasn’t until after he retired at the age of 75 that Lin picked up the brush again, after a gap of over 60 years. Over the following decade, he has been
Just days after rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot. West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump