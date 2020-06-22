Monthly sightings of Formosan black bears on Jade Mountain 玉山台灣黑熊頻出沒 月月直擊熊熊「趴趴走」

Yushan National Park has recently been reporting frequent sightings of Formosan black bears. These sightings have not been confined only to the Walami Trail in the eastern area of the park; traces of Formosan black bears have also been seen in the area around the Duiguan area of the Batongguan Trail. From February this year to June, an automatic camera installed near the Walami Trail has captured images of the black bears ambling through the area on an almost monthly basis. This shows not only that the location is an important stomping ground for the black bears, but also that the area in which the bears are active is getting increasingly closer to the trail itself. Visitors to the area are therefore advised to exercise extra caution, to avoid direct contact with the bears.

The Yushan National Park Headquarters says that it commissioned black bear expert Hwang Mei-hsiu to install automatic cameras to monitor the activity of the bears in the eastern part of the park. Bear sightings were made in the Jiasin and Shanfeng areas of the Walami Trail in February, March, April and June this year, and in May a conservation volunteer spotted a black bear along the Duiguan section of the Batongguan Trail. Every month there has been a pleasant surprise.

As to the reason for the regular sightings of the black bears, the past few months have been the season that black bears take their cubs out foraging for food, and the eastern area natural habitat has everything the bears need, with plentiful food.

Formosan black bears have been seen on an almost monthly basis in the eastern part of Yushan National Park. 台灣黑熊近期頻繁出沒玉山東部園區，幾乎月月都有拍到黑熊身影。 Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Headquarters 照片：玉山國家公園管理處提供

The park headquarters reminds visitors that, if they chance upon a black bear on one of the trails, they should not panic, and quietly but quickly walk away. If the bear is walking toward them, they should not turn their back on the bear, and should instead walk backwards at a brisk pace, facing the bear as they do. Visitors should not take pets into the mountains, but can bring with them something that can make a noise, to prevent the bears from getting near them. If the visitor has brought food with them, they must wrap it up to keep the smell of the food escaping, and take it with them when they leave. They should then inform the park management at the nearest location to help them keep track of the bears’ whereabouts.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

玉山國家公園近期頻傳台灣黑熊出沒，不只在黑熊熱點東部園區瓦拉米地區，在西部園區的八通關步道對關地區，也有黑熊蹤跡。從今年二月至六月，在瓦拉米步道附近架設的自動相機，幾乎月月都有拍到黑熊「趴趴走」，除了代表當地是黑熊重要棲地，也因黑熊活動範圍與步道愈來愈靠近，遊客到此必須多加留意，避免人熊衝突。

玉山國家公園管理處表示，近年委託黑熊專家黃美秀，在東部園區架設自動相機監測黑熊，在今年二、三、四、六月，於瓦拉米步道佳心、山風地區，都有拍到黑熊身影。五月則有保育志工在八通關步道對關路段目擊黑熊，可說是「月月有驚喜」。

至於黑熊為何會頻繁出沒，研判最近是黑熊帶著小熊外出覓食活動的季節，加上東部園區棲地完整、食源豐富，才有機會看見頻繁活動。

玉管處也提醒，遊客在步道若巧遇黑熊，切勿驚慌，安靜快速離開即可。若黑熊已迎面而來，則應面對黑熊，快步後退離開。上山切勿帶寵物，可攜帶能發出噪音的物品，防止黑熊靠近。若身邊有食物，也應包好帶下山，避免氣味洩露，並就近通報管理單位，以利掌握黑熊出沒狀況。

(自由時報)