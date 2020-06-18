Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993.
“We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this location, making the decision all the more heartbreaking,” it also noted, adding that the restaurant chain plans to open an outlet in Las Vegas.
Din Tai Fung opened its first store on Taipei’s Xinyi Road in 1958, and it has since expanded to 11 countries with about 150 stores worldwide. In February, it also opened its largest flagship store in Taiwan across from the original store.
Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報記者潘少棠
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
受到武漢肺炎(新冠病毒，COVID-19)爆發衝擊，台灣連鎖餐廳鼎泰豐在IG宣布，在美國的第一家分店——加州的阿凱迪亞分店——於六月十一日營業結束後歇業，該分店已營業二十年。極具代表性的鼎泰豐以小籠包而聞名，於一九九三年，被《紐約時報》評選為世界十大美食餐廳。
貼文說︰「我們最初二十年前在此處開店，向美國顧客介紹台灣美食、文化及招牌小籠包。」還提到：「今年正好是該分店的二十週年，也使得這個決定更加令人心碎。」並透露計劃在賭城拉斯維加斯開新店。
鼎泰豐於一九五八年，在台北市的信義路開設了第一家餐廳，目前已擴展至全球十一個國家、約一百五十幾家分店。稍早在二月時，更在創始店對面新開了全台灣最大的旗艦店。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. outlet n.
分店
(fen1 dian4)
2. gourmet n.
美味的, 美食家
(mei3 wei4 de5, mei3 shi2 jia1)
3. cuisine n.
飲食, 菜餚
(yin3 shi2, cai4 yao2)
4. heartbreaking adj.
心碎的
(xin1 sui4 de5)
5. flagship store phr.
旗艦店(qi2 jian4 dian4)
