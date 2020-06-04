Taipower denies rumor as summer electricity rates kick in 「夏季電價」啟動 夜間較便宜純屬謠言

Summer electricity rates in Taiwan took effect on June 1 and will last until Sept. 30. In order to encourage people to conserve power consumption, the government has introduced higher electricity rates during peak summer months since 1989. The prices are up to 27 percent higher than the non-summer prices from Oct. 1 to May 31, depending on users’ power consumption levels.

According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), average household consumption is expected to rise from 291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month during the non-summer period to 420 kWh per month during the summer period. Consumers will pay an average of NT$415 (approximately US$13.8) more per month during the summertime. Meanwhile, Taipower will continue its reward program by offering a rebate for every reduction of one kWh of energy consumed from the same period the previous year.

In response to a rumor that electricity is cheaper during the nighttime, so people should do their laundry at night, Taipower clarified that the new method is still under discussion.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi and a group of students learn about power conservation at New Taipei Municipal Da Guan Elementary and Junior High School on May 11. 新北市長侯友宜和一群學生於五月十一日，在達觀國中小學習節約能源。 Photo: Chiu Shu-yu, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報記者邱書昱

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣「夏季電價」於六月一日啟動，將持續至九月三十日。為鼓勵民眾節約用電，政府自一九八九年起，開始在夏季尖峰月份提高費率，跟十月一日至五月三十一日非夏季電費相比，最多有可能高出百分之二十七，視使用者用電量而定。

根據台電統計，一般住家平均用電量將從非夏季的每月兩百九十一度(千瓦小時)，上升到夏季的每月四百零八度，消費者在夏天每月電費平均將增加四百一十五元台幣(十三‧八美元)。同時台電將繼續實施獎勵計劃，民眾比去年同期每節省一度電，即享有電費部份退款。

針對有謠言指出夏季電價在夜間時段較便宜，所以大家最好要在晚上洗衣服，台電則澄清說新方案目前仍在討論中。

(台北時報張聖恩)