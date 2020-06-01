Family of five poisoned by toxic fungi 採食不明菇 一家五口中毒

With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food