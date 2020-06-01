A: Argh!
B: What is it?
A: Cockroach! Over there by the bookshelf. It’s huge!
B: Oh no, not another one. I’m beginning to think there’s a cockroach nest inside our apartment. Don’t worry, I’ll deal with it.
A: 啊！
B: 怎麼了？
A: 有蟑螂！在書櫃那邊。超大隻！
B: 哦不，不要再來了。我開始覺得我們公寓裡有蟑螂窩了。別擔心，我會處理的。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food
The sudden sharp fall in greenhouse gas emissions recorded in the early part of this year may seem like an environmental blessing, a breathing space as the world fights climate breakdown. Skies clear of aircrafts and streets free of cars have encouraged the return of nature and brought visions of a cleaner world. Carbon dioxide emissions had fallen by 17 percent on average by early April, according to a definitive study published in Nature Climate Change on May 19, as a result of the lockdown measures put in place around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the unprecedented decline
A: That’s true! For the livestreams by the bands I like, the picture and sound quality was rubbish. B: Also, while livestreaming a gig or concert will create some buzz, I doubt they’ll attract new fans this way. A: Exactly. It seems the pandemic will be a turning point for the performing arts industry. Gigs and concerts will probably never be the same again. A: 是啊！畢竟，我的愛團舉辦的那場串流演唱會，網路直播的畫質跟音質其實沒那麼好。 B : 而且，我覺得舉辦線上直播演唱會或演奏會，固然可以製造話題，但是能不能吸收新的樂迷又是另一回事。 A : 確實如此。看起來，這場疫情會是表演藝術領域的一個轉捩點。演奏會或演唱會可能不會再跟以前一樣了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: