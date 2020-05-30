Mercy Wu: Dunhua S Rd Eslite branch will always have a special place in my heart 敦南誠品謝幕、信義接棒 吳旻潔：是心中別具意義的書店

The Dunhua Eslite branch is to shut up shop at the end of this month. During a news conference held on the afternoon of April 23, Mercy Wu, chairwoman of Eslite Spectrum Corp, spoke candidly about the bookstore founded by her father Robert Wu, and about how it stirred up emotions inside her still. She also spoke of her decision, made in this very store, not to study overseas, and instead to stay in Taiwan to run the store with her father. When speaking about the special place the bookstore had in her heart, she compared it to the rose