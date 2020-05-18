Chiayi orphan overcomes adversity, wins President’s Education Award 嘉義孤兒七姊弟四人克服逆境，獲總統教育獎

Chiayi County Yung Ching Senior High School student Lin Yu-hsien lost both parents when he was still very young, but relied on his own sporting prowess to represent his country in wrestling, and has now been given a President’s Education Award (PEA). Yu-hsien comes from a family of seven children, four of whom have received a PEA.

Having lost their parents when Yu-hsien was still little, the family were looked after and raised by their maternal grandmother and uncle. They were a low-income household living in Taibao City. When Yu-hsien went to Taibao Junior High School, he started training in wrestling, and became even more interested in the sport when he went to Yung Ching Senior High School. It was there that he made the national wrestling team.

According to Su Yuan-yuan, the principal of Yung Ching Senior High, Yu-hsien was born into poverty, and yet approached everything with a positive attitude and was very self-disciplined, and even gave his prize money and the pocket money he’d earned from a weekend part-time job working at a recycling plant to the family, something that was extremely commendable.

Chiayi County Yung Ching Senior High School student Lin Yu-hsien, standing, who has represented his country in wrestling for two years running, is demonstrating his skills while training with a wrestling classmate on Wednesday.嘉義縣永慶高中學生林佑弦（站立者）連續兩年獲選角力國家代表隊，週三與角力隊同學練習時，展現不凡的身手。 Photo: CNA照片：中央社

Su added that Yu-hsien’s eldest sister Pei-chen, second eldest sister Tzu-chi and elder brother Hsuan-pin had also done well, being awarded the PEA themselves. That is, of a family of seven kids, four have been awarded a PEA, which is no small feat.

Yu-hsien says that his brother Hsuan-pin is his idol, and that he trains with him when they work on their wrestling. He says that every time he saw his brother win a prize he would get envious, and when Hsuan-pin won the PEA last year he felt driven to achieve this goal for himself. When his dream came true this year, he was elated.

According to Yung Ching Senior High School wrestling coach Chuang Fu-hsiang, Yu-hsien is not the top of his class with his studies, but he throws himself into his wrestling, and for two years he has been selected to represent his country. Even though he could have gotten a place at a sports university he decided instead to study at a military academy, thinking about his responsibilities to his family. He has now passed the academy’s physical and IQ tests.

Lin Yu-hsien, center, accompanied by Yung Ching Senior High principal Su Yuan-yuan, right, and coach Chuang Fu-hsiang, accepts the President’s Education Award on Wednesday.永慶高中學生林佑弦（中）週三獲總統教育獎，校長蘇淵源（右）、角力教練莊富翔同賀。 Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Liberty Times照片：自由時報記者蔡宗勳

Su said that the school parents association wanted to give Yu-hsien a gift to reward him for his success, and he asked for a laptop computer as his younger sister, who was studying in the first year of senior high school, needed a laptop to do her schoolwork on. Su said that this kid always thought of his family first.

Yu-hsien says that Pei-chen is now studying at Nanhua University, despite being blind through complications due to a premature birth, and has herself been awarded a PEA, and this year has also won a Chou Ta-Kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation Fervent Global Love of Lives Medal. She also has a street performer’s license, and on weekends she goes to help her uncle out in a night market, where he has a stand. She hopes to make a living from performing, and Yu-hsien himself wants to be independent like his sister when he graduates from senior high school. He has plans to be a professional soldier and join the airborne Special Operations Forces.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

嘉義縣永慶高中學生林佑弦自幼父母雙亡，但他靠著自己體育優異表現，取得角力國手資格，並榮獲今年總統教育獎；家中七個姊妹兄弟，已有四人陸續獲得總統教育獎肯定。

林佑弦自幼父母早逝，家中兄弟姊妹由外婆、舅舅幫忙看顧、扶養，是太保市低收貧戶。林佑弦讀太保國中時，就開始練角力，讀永慶高中後更奮發練習，並順利取得角力國手資格。

嘉義縣永慶高中校長蘇淵源表示，林佑弦出身貧苦，正向面對一切，生活自律，也把比賽獎金及放假到資源回收場打零工收入，都拿來貼補家用，是值得表揚的典範。

蘇淵源表示，林佑弦的大姊林佩貞、二姊林姿綺、哥哥林玄斌也因傑出的表現，獲得總統教育獎的肯定。一家七個兄弟姊妹，就有四人獲得總統教育獎，令人感動。

林佑弦說，哥哥林玄斌是他的偶像，也與哥哥一同練角力，每每看到哥哥比賽獲得獎牌，都會很羨慕。尤其去年哥哥獲得總統教育獎表揚，也讓他朝這個目標努力，如今美夢成真很高興。

永慶高中角力教練莊富翔表示，林佑弦課業成績在班上雖非頂尖，但在角力方面很下功夫，連續兩年獲選國家代表隊，雖然可以保送體育大學，但他考量家中負擔，決定去讀軍校，目前已通過軍校體檢與智力測驗。

蘇校長說，學校家長會為了表彰林佑弦的表現，問他要什麼禮品，結果他說要一台筆記型電腦，因為就讀高一的妹妹需要筆電寫作業；蘇校長也稱讚，這孩子不管什麼事，都先想到家人。

林佑弦說，大姊林佩貞就讀南華大學，因早產眼睛全盲，也是總統教育獎的得主，今年也獲周大觀全球熱愛生命獎章，擁有街頭藝人執照，假日時則與舅舅在夜市擺攤，可以靠演出為生。自己也希望高中畢業後，與姊姊一樣能自立，所以想當職業軍人、會跳傘的特種部隊。

（中央社）