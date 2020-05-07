EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B : Are carnations your mom’s favorite flower?

A : She likes them, especially pink ones, but they are actually the traditional flower that siblings give to their mothers on Mother’s Day. They represent love and gratitude. Some people choose white to represent the purity of a mother’s love.

B : Oh, I didn’t know that. Maybe I should give my mom some carnations, too.

B : 康乃馨是你媽媽最喜歡的花哦？

A : 她喜歡啊，特別是粉紅色的。不過，康乃馨其實是傳統上子女在母親節送給媽媽的花，這種花象徵愛與感激。有些人會選擇白色康乃馨，象徵母親的愛純淨無瑕。

B : 哦，我以前都不知道耶。也許我也該送我媽媽幾朵康乃馨。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: