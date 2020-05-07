B : Are carnations your mom’s favorite flower?
A : She likes them, especially pink ones, but they are actually the traditional flower that siblings give to their mothers on Mother’s Day. They represent love and gratitude. Some people choose white to represent the purity of a mother’s love.
B : Oh, I didn’t know that. Maybe I should give my mom some carnations, too.
B : 康乃馨是你媽媽最喜歡的花哦？
A : 她喜歡啊，特別是粉紅色的。不過，康乃馨其實是傳統上子女在母親節送給媽媽的花，這種花象徵愛與感激。有些人會選擇白色康乃馨，象徵母親的愛純淨無瑕。
B : 哦，我以前都不知道耶。也許我也該送我媽媽幾朵康乃馨。
After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies. Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly
A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems? B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed. A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly? B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock. A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？ B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。 A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？ B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The sight of tens of thousands of flamingos flocking together to create a huge pink cloud may be one of the wonders of the natural world but research suggests that within these vast congregations, individual birds form intimate, long-lasting friendship groups. A five-year study of captive flocks in Gloucestershire has found that flamingos spend large amounts of time with specific close “friends” in groups of up to four or five. The report says that some of these friendship groups appear to avoid others they do not get along with. No loners were spotted but some individuals, dubbed “social butterflies” by the