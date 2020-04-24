A: We regularly give our shiba worming tablets, so we ruled out parasites in her digestive tract. Nor were there any real changes to its environment or diet, so we ruled out environmental and nutritional factors, too.
B: We have no idea why some pets gnaw at their fur or feathers, do we?
A: You said it first occurred six months ago, I wonder if it’s related to the changing of the seasons?
A : 我們的柴犬有定期投藥，所以初步排除了腸胃道寄生蟲的問題；它的生活環境和飲食都沒有重大改變，所以我們也排除了環境和營養因素。
B : 這樣看起來，人類實在無法得知為什麼有些寵物會咬自己的毛。
A : 你說上次發生是半年前，不知道會不會跟季節改變有關呢？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Lung cancer has long been the biggest killer of the 10 deadliest cancers in Taiwan and, compared with other cancers, lung cancer cells are especially likely to migrate to the brain. One woman of over 80 years old was confirmed as having lung adenocarcinoma that spread into the brain, but fortunately targeted therapy proved effective and, after receiving medication managed to maintain a good quality of life, without needing to receive chemotherapy even two years into the treatment. According to Hsieh Yao-yu, a doctor in the Hematology and Oncology Department of Shuangho Hospital, the woman developed lung adenocarcinoma, which then
Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks — Earth’s largest fish — with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark’s cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree’s growth rings. It was already known that these bands existed and increased in number as a shark aged. But it was unclear whether new rings appeared yearly or every six months. The researchers compared carbon-14
The coronavirus pandemic has torn the veil off a long-obscured and frightening reality: Our economies are unconscionably fragile, propped up by low-wage jobs, and our health systems are tissue-thin. As companies go bankrupt and workers are laid off by the millions, it seems likely that most major economic and cultural institutions will suffer the shock of transition, if not extinction. These include the media, which have a key role to play in shaping how we think of and act upon this new world. Clearly, many periodicals will not survive the loss of revenue from sales and advertising. For better and worse, the
