EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: We regularly give our shiba worming tablets, so we ruled out parasites in her digestive tract. Nor were there any real changes to its environment or diet, so we ruled out environmental and nutritional factors, too.

B: We have no idea why some pets gnaw at their fur or feathers, do we?

A: You said it first occurred six months ago, I wonder if it’s related to the changing of the seasons?

A : 我們的柴犬有定期投藥，所以初步排除了腸胃道寄生蟲的問題；它的生活環境和飲食都沒有重大改變，所以我們也排除了環境和營養因素。

B : 這樣看起來，人類實在無法得知為什麼有些寵物會咬自己的毛。

A : 你說上次發生是半年前，不知道會不會跟季節改變有關呢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: