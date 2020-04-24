Lady Gaga and various artists perform at benefit special女神卡卡領軍 上百位巨星抗疫開唱

In support of medical workers around the world in the COVID-19 outbreak, the WHO and Global Citizen launched a benefit special, titled “One World: Together at Home,” on Saturday. Hosted by three late-night stars, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the special, featuring over 100 entertainers and celebrities, was the biggest event so far to salute frontline workers worldwide.

According to Reuters, after Lady Gaga announced the event two weeks ago, it expanded to include some of the biggest names in showbiz, such as Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift. Hong Kong singers Jacky Cheung, Eason Chan, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, and K-pop boyband SuperM also participated in this star-studded event.

“Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment,” said Hugh Evans, a co-founder of Global Citizen.

This screengrab shows singer Lady Gaga performing during “One World: Together At Home” on Saturday.此翻攝照片中是歌手女神卡卡，於上週六為了「全球同心：一起宅在家」特輯而表演。 Photo courtesy of Global Citizen via AFP照片：全球公民透過法新社提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為支持正在和武漢肺炎奮戰的全球醫護人員，世界衛生組織、全球公民組織上週末攜手合作，主辦了「全球同心：一起宅在家」公益特輯，由美國三大深夜脫口秀主持人吉米法隆、吉米金摩、史蒂芬柯貝爾主持，節目邀請到上百位藝人名流共襄盛舉，是至今最大規模向前線抗疫勇士致敬的活動。

根據路透報導，女神卡卡約兩週前宣布發起該活動後，參與規模就不斷擴增，娛樂圈裡眾多大咖都紛紛響應，包括安德烈波伽利、怪奇比莉、席琳狄翁、酷玩樂團主唱克里斯馬丁、艾倫狄珍妮、艾爾頓強、珍妮佛羅培茲、歐普拉溫芙瑞、保羅麥卡尼、滾石合唱團、山姆史密斯、史提夫汪得、泰勒絲…等。香港歌王張學友、陳奕迅、中國鋼琴家郎朗、韓流天團SuperM亦獲邀參加這場眾星雲集的盛會。

全球公民的共同創辦人休伊凡斯則說︰「我們希望透過特別節目讓每個人相信，只要人類能同心協力，終能擺脫目前的困境。」

(台北時報張聖恩)