Legendary singer/actress Barbra Streisand lauds Taiwan’s virus control 芭芭拉史翠珊讚美台灣防疫 總統轉推分享

In a tweet on April 5, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand praised Taiwan for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Taiwan, despite being just 100 miles from mainland China with regular flights to and from Wuhan, has successfully staved off the worst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the superstar tweeted.

She pointed out that Taiwan had only five deaths at the time, and that most schools and businesses remained open. Later that day, President Tsai Ing-wen retweeted Streisand’s post, saying that it is encouraging to have one of the world’s most distinctive voices speak up in support of Taiwan’s proactive approach against the outbreak.

“We are more than willing to share our experiences with friends around the world as well,” the president wrote, followed by hashtag #TaiwanCanHelp — a slogan signifying Taiwan’s willingness to contribute to the world during the pandemic. Fans have suggested that Streisand stage a concert in Taiwan after the crisis, so she can see this beautiful land in person.

US singer and actress Barbra Streisand attends the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, US on Feb. 24 last year. 美國歌手、演員芭芭拉史翠珊出席第九十一屆奧斯卡頒獎典禮，去年二月二十四日攝於洛杉磯。 Photo: Reuters

照片︰路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

在四月五日的推特中，傳奇歌手、演員芭芭拉史翠珊大讚台灣對於武漢肺炎的爆發處理得宜。這位超級巨星推文說：「儘管台灣距離中國大陸僅約一百英里，與武漢間還有例行往返的班機，但已成功擊退新冠病毒流行病最嚴峻的挑戰。」

她指出台灣至當天為止只有五例病死，大多數學校與商家仍正常運作。蔡英文總統隨後在當天亦轉推這則推文並說，世界上最特別的聲音，能發聲力挺台灣主動對抗疫情的方法，這真是令人大受鼓舞。

蔡總統並說：「台灣很樂意與世界各地的朋友分享我們的經驗。」在文末並附上「台灣能夠幫忙」（#TaiwanCanHelp）的標籤——藉此口號表示台灣願為全球防疫盡一己之力。還有歌迷建議史翠珊在疫情平息後來台開唱，親自看看這片美麗的土地。

（台北時報張聖恩）