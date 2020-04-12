EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Qingming Festival would later become known as Tomb Sweeping Day.

B: Why was that?

A: Fifty years ago, it was decided the official tomb sweeping day would fall on Qingming, which was generally April 5. That’s why there’s such a mad rush on one day.

B: It makes more sense to spread it out over a longer period, even when we aren’t dealing with a pandemic.

A : 清明節後來又被稱為民族掃墓節。

B : 為什麼呢？

A : 五十年前，政府決定把官方的掃墓節訂於清明節，通常也就是四月五日。這也是為什麼大家趕著在那天掃墓。

B : 就算我們不用面對大規模疫情，把日期錯開還是比較有道理。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: