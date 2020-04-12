A: Qingming Festival would later become known as Tomb Sweeping Day.
B: Why was that?
A: Fifty years ago, it was decided the official tomb sweeping day would fall on Qingming, which was generally April 5. That’s why there’s such a mad rush on one day.
B: It makes more sense to spread it out over a longer period, even when we aren’t dealing with a pandemic.
A : 清明節後來又被稱為民族掃墓節。
B : 為什麼呢？
A : 五十年前，政府決定把官方的掃墓節訂於清明節，通常也就是四月五日。這也是為什麼大家趕著在那天掃墓。
B : 就算我們不用面對大規模疫情，把日期錯開還是比較有道理。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Safer at Home.” It’s a slogan of choice for the mandatory confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. But it’s not true for everyone. As the world’s families hunker down, there’s another danger, less obvious but just as insidious, that worries advocates and officials: a potential spike in domestic violence as victims spend day and night trapped at home with their abusers, with tensions rising, nowhere to escape, limited or no access to friends or relatives — and no idea when it will end. “An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and
The Tataka Recreation Area in Yushan National Park attracts almost 700,000 visitors every year. We are now in the breeding season for Formosan macaques, and you can often see macaques of all sizes running around in the area. Unfortunately, there are also many examples of members of the public feeding the animals, which is against the regulations. Some individuals, disregarding calls not to do so, have been given tickets for throwing food at the animals through their car windows. This behavior not only teaches the macaques not to be afraid of people and to come to rely on visitors for
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the globe, uncertainty surrounding the virus is causing anxiety and fear. Yen Su-mei, director of the Department of Chinese Medicine at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nantou Hospital, says that long-term anxiety induced by the pandemic can lead to symptoms including headaches, insomnia, nightmares, fatigue and irritability, as well as mental and physical atrophy. When you begin to feel tense, Yen recommends applying gentle pressure to three acupressure points on the body, as a way to reduce stress and calm your nerves. According to Yen, applying pressure to the three acupressure points
A: Wow, I haven’t seen you for ages. What did you do over the spring break? B: A colleague was suspected of being infected by the coronavirus. I had to self-isolate for 14 days. A: That’s brutal. Congratulations for getting back your freedom. B: It was OK. I stayed at home binge-watching soaps and stuffing my face, so from today I have to get to the gym and burn off some calories. A : 哇，好久沒看到你了，春假都在做什麼？ B : 公司有一位同事被懷疑感染新冠病毒，我必須自主隔離十四天。 A : 那一定很辛苦吧，恭喜你現在重獲自由了。 B : 還好，我每天都在家追劇、大吃特吃，今天開始我得好好去健身房燃燒熱量。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: