A : A long time ago, fire was forbidden on the Cold Food Festival: people would go for hikes and sweep the tombs. As the festival and Qingming were separated by only one day, the two customs merged together.
B : As well as the fresh spring rolls, the markets would sell traditional “red rice cakes” and herbal rice cakes. They are cold foods, too.
A : You only remember things about food!
A : 古時候寒食節不能生火，所以主要的活動是踏青跟掃墓，可是因為寒食跟清明往往只隔一天，所以習俗就混在一起了。
B : 除了潤餅以外，這幾天市場上還會賣「紅龜粿」和「草仔粿」，也算是冷食的一種吧。
A : 沒錯，但你的記憶都是跟吃的有關耶！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
As the novel coronavirus rages across the US, a new legal battle over abortion is brewing — and its impact is unclear. Led by Texas, several conservative-leaning US states have classified abortions as “nonessential” or elective procedures — meaning they have been delayed under state guidelines for handling the pandemic. Abortion rights activists have denounced the move as an “ideological” one, and a cynical attempt by anti-abortion groups to use the virus crisis to their own ends. Those rights activists have taken several state governments to court to keep the clinics up and running. US federal judges on Monday blocked Texas, Ohio
C: Food delivery! B: Hello, I’m not going to open the door: I’m under quarantine for the coronavirus. Please just put the food on the ground and I’ll collect it when you’ve gone. C: What? Er... OK. I’m leaving now. B: Thank you! C: 外送來囉！ B: 你好，我不能開門：我因為新冠病毒所以正在居家隔離。請幫我把食物放在地板上，你離開後我再出去拿。 C: 什麼？呃‧‧‧‧‧‧好的。我現在先走了。 B: 非常感謝你！ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The Tataka Recreation Area in Yushan National Park attracts almost 700,000 visitors every year. We are now in the breeding season for Formosan macaques, and you can often see macaques of all sizes running around in the area. Unfortunately, there are also many examples of members of the public feeding the animals, which is against the regulations. Some individuals, disregarding calls not to do so, have been given tickets for throwing food at the animals through their car windows. This behavior not only teaches the macaques not to be afraid of people and to come to rely on visitors for
“Safer at Home.” It’s a slogan of choice for the mandatory confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. But it’s not true for everyone. As the world’s families hunker down, there’s another danger, less obvious but just as insidious, that worries advocates and officials: a potential spike in domestic violence as victims spend day and night trapped at home with their abusers, with tensions rising, nowhere to escape, limited or no access to friends or relatives — and no idea when it will end. “An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and