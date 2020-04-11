EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : A long time ago, fire was forbidden on the Cold Food Festival: people would go for hikes and sweep the tombs. As the festival and Qingming were separated by only one day, the two customs merged together.

B : As well as the fresh spring rolls, the markets would sell traditional “red rice cakes” and herbal rice cakes. They are cold foods, too.

A : You only remember things about food!

A : 古時候寒食節不能生火，所以主要的活動是踏青跟掃墓，可是因為寒食跟清明往往只隔一天，所以習俗就混在一起了。

B : 除了潤餅以外，這幾天市場上還會賣「紅龜粿」和「草仔粿」，也算是冷食的一種吧。

A : 沒錯，但你的記憶都是跟吃的有關耶！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: