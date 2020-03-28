Globalization confronts a doomsday virus prediction 十六年前神預言：瘟疫蔓延時，全球化面臨嚴峻挑戰

For the prognosticators on the US National Intelligence Council who sat down in 2004 to consider what the world might look like in 2020, the answer hinged heavily on one big question: What did the future of globalization look like? Their answer: Not great. By 2020, they predicted, globalization would face a political backlash in a world increasingly plagued by identity politics. Yet if anything was going to really derail economic integration, it would likely be the mass spread of a virulent new disease. “Short of a major global conflict, which we regard as improbable, another large-scale development that we believe could stop