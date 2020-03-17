The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread has taken its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020.
In response, in the scheduled meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states called for OPEC+ to a make drastic cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million barells per day — insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. However, Russia rejected the plan. When the OPEC+ talks collapsed, the OPEC oil cartel scrapped all output limits. A dispute then broke out.
Russian oil companies had opposed such cuts, fearing loss of market share and of competitiveness against US shale production. They had previously in December agreed on a milder production cut of 500,000 barrels in 2020, and Russia wanted this to continue.
Photo: AP
照片：美聯社
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, responded on March 8 by announcing unilateral price cuts with its biggest price cut in 20 years in a bid to win market share. This prompted the oil price to plummet and fuelled huge drops on stock markets the following day.
By March 9, oil had fallen to as low as US$31 from about US$66 at the end of 2019 as Riyadh said it would lift production to record highs, their biggest one-day move since the 1991 Gulf War.
On March 10, Saudi oil giant Aramco announced a plan to massively increase oil output despite falling demand during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Photo: AFP
照片：法新社
“At first glance, this looks like a battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil policy,” said Chris Weafer of Macro Advisory consultancy. “But the context of the relentless rise in US oil production over the past 10 years is also an important factor.”
Both Russia and major OPEC producers have been “openly annoyed” with US producers’ refusal to participate in past production cuts, he added.
On Monday and Thursday last week, the crash in oil prices and fears over the global economic impact of the virus outbreak prompted a meltdown on stock markets.
(AFP and Reuters)
在中國爆發的武漢肺炎冠狀病毒迅速蔓延，讓全球經濟遭受巨大損失，對石油的需求在二〇二〇年開年數週便降低了。
因應此情況，沙烏地阿拉伯與其他石油輸出國組織（OPEC）國家三月五日至六日在維也納所舉行的例行會議中，便要求OPEC+國家每日大幅減產一百五十萬桶，讓石油每日供應總量減少三百六十萬桶，並堅持非屬OPEC之產油國也須共同遵守此協議。但俄羅斯拒絕了此計畫，談判破裂，OPEC這石油壟斷利益集團便取消了所有產量限制，爭端於焉爆發。
俄羅斯的石油公司曾對這種減產措施加以反對，擔心會失去市佔率，也會失去對美國頁岩油的競爭力。他們去年十二月曾同意一項較溫和的減產計畫，將在二〇二〇年減產五十萬桶，俄羅斯希望繼續維持這個計畫。
三月八日星期日，世界最大的原油出口國沙烏地阿拉伯對此做出回應，單方面宣佈降低油品價格，以贏得市佔率，這是二十年來最大的降幅。這使得油價暴跌，並引發了三月九日星期一的股市大跌。
到了三月九日，利雅德表示將把產量提升至歷史新高，油價便從二〇一九年底的六十六美元左右，跌至三十一美元，這是自一九九一年波斯灣戰爭以來的最大單日跌幅。
儘管武漢肺炎冠狀病毒爆發造成石油需求下降，沙烏地石油巨頭阿美公司仍在三月十日宣布，要大幅提高石油產量。
「乍看之下，這像是俄羅斯與沙烏地阿拉伯在石油政策上的鬥爭」，宏觀諮詢公司的克里斯‧威佛表示。「但是，過去十年來美國石油產量的持續增加，也是重要的背景因素」。
他補充說，美國生產商一直都拒絕參與減產，俄羅斯和OPEC主要產油國都對此感到「公開地惱火」。
油價暴跌，以及擔憂疫情對全球經濟造成影響，導致上週一及週四的股市崩盤，觸動了熔斷機制。
(台北時報林俐凱編譯)
FOLLOW UP 讀後練習
Did you know?
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was set up in 1960 to coordinate oil production policy among its members. In recent decades, however, it has increasingly cooperated with producers outside the group to manage the market.
As of January 2020, OPEC has 13 member countries: five in the Middle East, seven in Africa and one in South America.
OPEC+ includes 10 other non-OPEC members, including Russia.
(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)
1. take its toll phr.
造成損失
(zao4 cheng2 sun3 shi1)
2. barrel n.
桶
(tong3)
3. cartel n.
利益壟斷集團；卡特爾
(li4 yi4 long3 duan4 ji2 tuan2; ka3 te4 er3)
4. crude exporter phr.
原油輸出國
(yuan2 you2 shu1 chu1 guo2)
5. plummet v.
暴跌；重挫
(bao4 die2; zhong4 cuo4)
6. stock market phr.
股市
(gu3 shi4)
7. production cut phr.
減產
(jian2 chan3)
8. meltdown n.
熔斷機制
(rong2 duan4 ji1 zhi4)
Pen Chun Ranch, a well-known dairy farm in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District has been accused of being too smelly by its neighbor, a woman surnamed Liu. The large amount of cow dung produced by the farm everyday stinks to high heaven, Liu complains, and is so pungent that it exceeds the emissions standards for the direct discharge of odorous waste. Liu says the noxious pong has had an impact on her quality of life and inflicted mental and physical harm. Liu brought a lawsuit against the ranch, claiming damages of NT$560,000. Last year, Taiwan High Court ruled that the
Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business. The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being
A: Did you know that there are only around 1,000 giant pandas left in the wild? B: I knew that giant pandas are an endangered species, but I didn’t realize there are so few left. A: Yep, they live in just a few mountain ranges in central China. They used to live in lowland areas, but farming, development and deforestation forced them to migrate to more isolated mountainous regions. A: 你知道嗎？現在野外的大貓熊只剩下大約一千隻了。 B: 我知道大貓熊是瀕危物種，但我沒想到只剩那麼少隻。 A: 是啊，牠們棲息在中國中部的幾座山脈中。他們曾經生活在低地地區，但是農業、開發、砍伐竹林迫使牠們遷徙到更為與世隔絕的山區。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
South Korean supergroup BTS set another milestone last week, as its new album Map of the Soul: 7 landed on top of the Billboard 200 chart, becoming its fourth No. 1 album in less than two years. According to Billboard, the only group earning four No. 1s faster than BTS was The Beatles. BTS caused a sensation earlier by performing new single On at the iconic Grand Central Station in New York. The song later debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart despite sparse radio play, becoming its highest-peaking hit ever. US radio largely ignores its songs, which are